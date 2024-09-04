Ukrainian Operations Continue as Russian Strikes Claim More Lives in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia

The number of casualties in the Russian attack on Dnipro on the evening of September 2 has risen to six. According to Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, one person, a 51-year-old man, was killed, while six others were injured. Among the injured, a 37-year-old man remains hospitalized, while the others are expected to recover at home.

The attack caused significant damage, with three cars completely burned out and 12 others damaged. Windows in a kindergarten and seven private houses were shattered, and a business was also impacted. Authorities reported that on the same day, Russian forces also targeted the Nikopol district, using artillery, Grad MLRS, and kamikaze drones. The attacks continued into the morning, damaging infrastructure and an administrative building in the Marhanets hromada.

In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian strike late on September 2 resulted in the deaths of two people, including an 8-year-old boy, and injured two others, including a 12-year-old girl who is now in intensive care. The strike partially destroyed a building, and the blast wave and debris damaged nearby multi-story buildings.

Meanwhile, analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have introduced a new section in their reports to track Ukrainian operations within Russia. This section will monitor Ukrainian ground attacks, offensive operations, and long-range strikes in Russian territory. On September 2, Russian forces reclaimed previously lost positions east of Korenevo as Ukrainian assaults continued in Kursk Oblast. Geolocated footage confirmed that Russian forces retook areas near Olgovka, and it seems Ukrainian troops withdrew from the settlement.

Russian military bloggers reported minor Ukrainian advances near Pogrebki and Malaya Loknya, with Russian forces having previously abandoned positions to avoid encirclement. Ukrainian forces reportedly conducted operations in various areas around Korenevo and the surrounding region. Additionally, Ukrainian forces continue to target Russian pontoon crossings over the Seim River near Glushkovo.

The ISW’s key takeaways on September 2 include the imminent delivery of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia, Putin’s ongoing visit to Mongolia despite the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant, and the detention of a Russian Major General on corruption charges. Russian forces have also recently advanced in the Siversk, Chasiv Yar, and Pokrovsk directions, as well as southwest of Donetsk City. Furthermore, Russian officials are emphasizing military training capabilities, likely as part of recruitment efforts and rebuilding the officer corps. Russian occupation authorities have also marked the start of the school year in occupied Ukraine, underscoring efforts to Russify and militarize Ukrainian youth.