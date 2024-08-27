Hungarian Principal's Removal Sparks Outcry Amid Controversial School Phone Ban

In Budapest, thousands of students, teachers, and parents gathered to protest the dismissal of a high school principal who refused to comply with the government's phone ban in schools. The principal, who has 24 years of experience, was removed from his position after the interior minister issued an order citing his failure to adhere to the law as grounds for his dismissal. Protesters are now calling for the resignation of the interior minister, arguing that such strict measures are not effective.

Hungary has recently implemented regulations on the use of mobile phones and other smart devices in schools, aligning with similar actions taken by other EU countries. These measures are intended to address growing concerns about the impact of these devices on students' learning and social interactions.

Participants in the protest expressed their belief that the government's approach is misguided. "We need to understand that this is a different generation, that it is a part of their information and communication world. Restrictions and prohibitions do not work," said one protester. The protest organizer, added, "We live in the 21st century. Everything is digital, and we must learn how to use these devices correctly, providing them to students as tools for development."

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, a similar ban on smart devices, including phones, watches, and tablets, has been enforced in primary schools with the start of the new school year. The restriction has been in place for high school students since January, and now it extends to basic classes. Dutch authorities argue that electronic devices distract students and hinder both learning and social interaction. However, schools have the discretion to waive the restriction if it is necessary for the curriculum, such as in media literacy classes, or for medical reasons. Despite these allowances, some parents' organizations have called for a total ban, citing the negative impact of social media on children.

Similar bans on cell phones in schools exist in Greece and Italy, with Germany also considering implementing such measures. The trend reflects a broader European movement to limit the use of digital devices in educational settings, although the effectiveness and approach of these policies remain subjects of debate.