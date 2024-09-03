Young Bulgarians Lose Interest in Politics, Embrace Unverified News

Politics | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 07:35
Bulgaria: Young Bulgarians Lose Interest in Politics, Embrace Unverified News "The Truth?" Photo: Stella Ivanova

A recent study by Alpha Research, published in the report "Social Vulnerability and Propaganda" for the Foundation for Humanitarian and Social Research, reveals a concerning trend: young Bulgarians, along with those over 30, are largely disinterested in political news, both domestic and foreign. They don't actively seek out information, rarely watch television, and instead, the content "finds" them through various channels.

This growing disengagement from political news is part of a broader societal trend. The number of actively informed individuals has decreased significantly, dropping from 56% to 43% in just one year. Conversely, those who follow current events only sporadically—perhaps a few times a week—have risen to nearly 24%. Additionally, the segment of the population that does not follow news at all has grown from 15% to 21%.

Amidst this information overload and declining interest in socio-political topics, fake news is becoming increasingly normalized. Many Bulgarians view it as an inevitable part of the media landscape. Nearly half of the population struggles to distinguish between true and false news, and over 20% admit to sharing stories they suspect may be untrue. This reflects a broader issue: the lack of mechanisms for discerning truth from falsehood and the waning motivation to verify information. These factors contribute to the spread of propaganda and clichés, which are often accepted as facts.

The report identifies a small group of "active fact-checkers" who diligently follow events, mainly online, and cross-reference information from multiple sources. However, they are in the minority. Most of the population falls into the "sporadically informed" category, particularly those aged 30 to 50, who often consume news passively while engaged in other activities, such as commuting or household chores.

Disillusionment with the political system, both in Bulgaria and globally, further exacerbates the situation. Traditional media like television and radio, once seen as reliable sources, are losing their credibility and influence. In their place, spontaneous and unverified news from various websites, social networks, and rumors are gaining traction, creating fertile ground for the infiltration of propaganda.

The report also highlights the role of Russian propaganda and broader attacks on liberal democracy, which exploit real or perceived vulnerabilities in the West. These efforts are not aimed at resolving issues but at portraying them as deliberate actions against Bulgaria or traditional values. The authors criticize pro-Western parties and politicians for their passivity, arguing that their lack of clear messaging has allowed anti-Western sentiments to gain undue prominence, contributing to a "spiral of silence" that distorts the true balance of public opinion.

