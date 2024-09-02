US Authorities Confiscate Maduro’s Jet, Escalating Tensions with Venezuela

The United States has seized an aircraft belonging to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, citing violations of US sanctions and other criminal concerns, reports CNN. The plane, often described as Venezuela’s equivalent to Air Force One, was flown to Florida on Monday after being seized in the Dominican Republic, according to two US officials.

This action is a notable escalation in the strained relations between the US and Venezuela, reflecting ongoing investigations into alleged corrupt practices by Maduro’s government. The seizure underscores the US's commitment to enforcing its sanctions and sending a strong message that no one is above the law, according to the officials.

The aircraft, valued at approximately $13 million, had been in the Dominican Republic for several months. The seizure involved multiple federal agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Commerce Department, and the Justice Department. Coordination with Dominican authorities facilitated the action, and Venezuela was notified accordingly.

Following its arrival in the US, the plane will be subject to a forfeiture process, allowing the Venezuelan government an opportunity to contest the seizure. US officials will also collect evidence from the aircraft. This seizure comes amid broader US efforts to disrupt financial flows to Venezuela’s regime, which include recent sanctions on the country’s oil and gas sector.

The US has long targeted the Venezuelan government for corruption, with HSI disrupting $2 billion worth of illicit proceeds in recent years. In March 2020, the Department of Justice charged Maduro and 14 associates with narco-terrorism and drug trafficking. The State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs has offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to Maduro’s arrest.

The controversial reelection of Maduro in July 2023 led Venezuela to suspend commercial flights to and from the Dominican Republic. The situation in Venezuela continues to deteriorate, with more than 7.7 million people fleeing the country due to severe economic conditions, food shortages, and inadequate healthcare. The plight of Venezuelans contrasts sharply with the luxury enjoyed by their government officials, as highlighted by the recent plane seizure.