Warm Conditions Expected Across Bulgaria with Isolated Rainfall

Warm and Mostly Sunny Start to the Week for Bulgaria, with Scattered Showers
On Monday, predominantly sunny weather is expected across Bulgaria.
Tonight, the weather across Bulgaria is set to improve, with a light to moderate wind blowing from the west, and from the east over eastern regions. Minimum temperatures will range between 14°C and 19°C, with slightly cooler conditions in the mountainous areas, dropping to 10-12°C.
By Tuesday afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, but rain showers are expected in isolated mountain areas. Maximum temperatures will reach between 32°C and 36°C in the Upper Thracian Lowland and Central Bulgaria, while they will be a bit cooler in regions with precipitation, ranging from 28°C to 30°C.
In Sofia, the night will bring scattered clouds with temperatures dropping to between 10°C and 13°C. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 30°C, with mostly sunny conditions and a light westerly breeze.
In the mountainous regions, the weather will be ideal for outdoor activities, featuring mostly sunny and warm conditions with a light south-westerly wind. At 1,200 meters above sea level, temperatures will be around 22°C, and at 2,000 meters, approximately 17°C.
On the Black Sea coast, partly cloudy skies will prevail, with more significant cloud cover along the northern coast. A light to moderate northeasterly wind will be present. Temperatures will range from 28°C to 30°C along the northern coast and 28°C to 32°C along the southern coast. The sea water temperature will be between 24°C and 25°C, and the sea will have a calm rating of 1-2 points.
Across the Balkans, the weather will remain mostly sunny and warm, with a new influx of warmer air. Some precipitation is anticipated in the Dinaric Alps and mountainous areas of Greece.
/Forecast: Imre Duzmat, Meteo Balkans
Atmospheric pressure will remain steady, close to the monthly average, with no significant changes expected
