Warm Conditions Expected Across Bulgaria with Isolated Rainfall

Tonight, the weather across Bulgaria is set to improve, with a light to moderate wind blowing from the west, and from the east over eastern regions. Minimum temperatures will range between 14°C and 19°C, with slightly cooler conditions in the mountainous areas, dropping to 10-12°C.

By Tuesday afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, but rain showers are expected in isolated mountain areas. Maximum temperatures will reach between 32°C and 36°C in the Upper Thracian Lowland and Central Bulgaria, while they will be a bit cooler in regions with precipitation, ranging from 28°C to 30°C.

In Sofia, the night will bring scattered clouds with temperatures dropping to between 10°C and 13°C. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 30°C, with mostly sunny conditions and a light westerly breeze.

In the mountainous regions, the weather will be ideal for outdoor activities, featuring mostly sunny and warm conditions with a light south-westerly wind. At 1,200 meters above sea level, temperatures will be around 22°C, and at 2,000 meters, approximately 17°C.

On the Black Sea coast, partly cloudy skies will prevail, with more significant cloud cover along the northern coast. A light to moderate northeasterly wind will be present. Temperatures will range from 28°C to 30°C along the northern coast and 28°C to 32°C along the southern coast. The sea water temperature will be between 24°C and 25°C, and the sea will have a calm rating of 1-2 points.

Across the Balkans, the weather will remain mostly sunny and warm, with a new influx of warmer air. Some precipitation is anticipated in the Dinaric Alps and mountainous areas of Greece.

/Forecast: Imre Duzmat, Meteo Balkans