Kosovo Police Block Serbs from Accessing Workplaces in Northern Mitrovica

Kosovo police prevented Kosovo Serbs from accessing their workplaces in front of the Mitrovica municipality building, which was forcefully closed on Friday, according to Tanjug. Kosovo Serbs gathered outside the building, seeking entry to their offices, but were blocked by police, who had arrived with jeeps. The Mitrovica municipality provides essential services to thousands of Serbs in northern Kosovo, where Kosovo police recently conducted raids on municipal buildings in Leposavic, Mitrovica, Zvecan, and Zubin Potok, areas predominantly inhabited by Kosovo Serbs.

On Sunday, Kosovo authorities placed trilingual signs (in Albanian, Serbian, and English) outside the municipal buildings, indicating the presence of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Local Self-Government Administration, and Ministry of Labor and Transfers. This action was condemned by the EU Mission in Pristina, the US Embassy, and the ambassadors of Germany, Great Britain, and France.

Both the European Union and the United States expressed concern over the uncoordinated police operation, urging Kosovo not to take unilateral actions. The Kosovo government claimed these institutions operate under Serbia's direction, violating Kosovo's constitution and laws.

Igor Simic, vice-chairman of the Kosovo Serb party Srpska Lista, called on international bodies including KFOR, UNMIK, and EULEX to support those who were unable to enter Serbian institutions in Northern Kosovo and to ensure their right to work. Simic urged KFOR to facilitate freedom of movement and access to workplaces.