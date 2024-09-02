Bulgarian Election Commission Registers Rival DPS Factions Simultaneously

Politics | September 2, 2024, Monday // 17:14
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Election Commission Registers Rival DPS Factions Simultaneously DPS - Dogan (left) and DPS - Peevski (right)

The Central Election Commission (CEC) in Bulgaria accepted the registration documents of the two factions within the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) simultaneously, for the upcoming parliamentary elections on October 27. The factions, led by Ahmed Dogan and Delyan Peevski, reached a compromise after nearly seven hours of delay.

Both groups presented their papers at the same time, sitting next to each other to ensure neither faction would appear to submit first. As part of the compromise, no acceptance number or specific time was recorded for the documents.

Following the registration, it was confirmed that both factions are registered as coalitions. The faction loyal to Ahmed Dogan is participating under the coalition "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms" (DPS), along with "Just Bulgaria United Patriots" (SBOR) and the People's Agricultural Union. Co-chairman Jevdet Chakarov emphasized their commitment to Bulgaria's Euro-Atlantic orientation and the country's democratic future.

Delyan Peevski's faction, registered as "DPS - The New Beginning," has formed a coalition with "Bulgarian Voice" and "New Leaders." Deputy chairperson Iskra Mihailova expressed confidence in the intelligence and decisiveness of their voters.

Both factions assert themselves as the authentic representatives of the DPS and are confident that their constituents will recognize them and remain loyal in the upcoming elections.

Tags: Dogan, DPS, Peevski

