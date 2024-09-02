Erdogan's Strategic Bid: Turkey Applies to Join BRICS

Turkey has officially sought to join the BRICS group of emerging-market nations, aiming to enhance its global standing and build new alliances beyond its traditional Western partners, according to sources familiar with the matter. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s administration views the geopolitical focus shifting away from developed economies, reflecting Turkey's aspirations to engage in a multipolar world while maintaining its role as a key NATO member.

Turkey, which straddles Europe and Asia, submitted its BRICS application months ago amid frustration over the stalled progress in its longstanding bid to join the European Union, the sources said. The move is also partly driven by tensions with fellow NATO members, particularly after Turkey continued close relations with Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Neither Turkey’s foreign ministry nor the presidency commented on the application.

Erdogan, speaking in Istanbul, emphasized the importance of balancing relations with both Eastern and Western powers, suggesting that any approach that excludes one side would be detrimental to Turkey. The BRICS group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has recently expanded to include Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, and Egypt, with Saudi Arabia invited but not yet a member.

Further expansion of BRICS may be discussed during an upcoming summit in Kazan, Russia. Malaysia, Thailand, and Turkey's ally Azerbaijan are also reportedly interested in joining. BRICS positions itself as an alternative to Western-dominated institutions like the World Bank and IMF, offering potential access to financing through its development bank and expanding political and trade relationships.

Erdogan’s ruling party has often criticized Western nations for allegedly hindering Turkey’s ambitions for a self-sufficient defense industry and strong economy. Erdogan has advocated for reforming the UN Security Council and has shown interest in joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, an alliance led by Russia and China that rivals NATO.

Despite its BRICS bid, Turkey is also working to revive its EU membership talks, which have been stalled since 2005 due to various obstacles, including concerns over Turkey’s democratic practices. Erdogan’s administration believes BRICS membership could enhance economic ties with Russia and China and position Turkey as a trade bridge between the EU and Asia, especially in energy exports.

Turkey is also courting investment from Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers, which could leverage Turkey’s customs union with the EU to expand market access. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, after attending a BRICS meeting in June, highlighted the group’s role in diversifying global economic approaches. Meanwhile, Turkey continues to view EU membership as a strategic goal, with Fidan reaffirming this stance after informal talks with EU counterparts.