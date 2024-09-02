Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Russian forces are advancing more rapidly in eastern Ukraine, capturing several square kilometers daily. This marks a significant shift in the pace of the offensive in the Donbas region, according to reports from Reuters and AFP.

Despite Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region on August 6, Russian forces, which currently control 18 percent of Ukrainian territory, have been making swift progress in eastern Ukraine, particularly towards the strategically important city of Pokrovsk. Putin highlighted that the Russian military is now gaining control over entire square kilometers of territory, a notable increase from previous advances of just 200-300 meters.

Addressing students at a secondary school in Kyzyl, Tuva Republic, Putin also touched on the growing interest in the Russian language in China and mentioned that members of his family are fluent in Chinese. He emphasized the importance of not abandoning interest in the English language, describing it as a significant cultural and intellectual tool. He clarified that Russia does not view any language or country as an enemy but rather considers certain elites in some nations to be adversarial.