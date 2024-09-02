Bulgarian Consulate in Dubai Targeted in Break-In

Bulgarian Banking Sector Sees Increased Profit and Asset Growth Through July 2024
By the end of July 2024, Bulgarian banks reported a profit of 2.1 billion leva, marking an increase of 115 million leva compared to the same period in 2023
A break-in occurred at the Bulgarian consulate in Dubai, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to the Ministry, the intrusion took place outside of working hours at the Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Dubai, UAE.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was promptly notified of the incident. Local authorities have been granted permission to conduct the necessary investigative actions. The Ministry has also initiated its own investigation into the matter.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has rejected the idea of negotiating with the Bulgarian caretaker government, opting instead to wait for a regular cabinet to be elected in Bulgaria before initiating dialogue
Acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dimitar Glavchev has revealed that a hygienist was found to have conducted interviews for Bulgarian citizenship at the Bulgarian consulate in Bitola
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has confirmed the appointment of Nikolay Nenchev, the former Minister of Defense, as the temporary manager of Bulgaria's embassy in Ukraine
President Rumen Radev has stated that Nikolay Nenchev does not possess the necessary qualifications to serve as Bulgaria's ambassador to Ukraine
Belarus has temporarily extended its visa-free regime for Bulgaria and 34 other countries
Maxim Behar, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Seychelles in Bulgaria, was honored by the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Bulgaria for his contribution to developing bilateral relations
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023