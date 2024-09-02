Bulgarian Consulate in Dubai Targeted in Break-In

Politics » DIPLOMACY | September 2, 2024, Monday // 14:19
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Consulate in Dubai Targeted in Break-In @Ministry of Foreign Affairs

A break-in occurred at the Bulgarian consulate in Dubai, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Ministry, the intrusion took place outside of working hours at the Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Dubai, UAE.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was promptly notified of the incident. Local authorities have been granted permission to conduct the necessary investigative actions. The Ministry has also initiated its own investigation into the matter.

