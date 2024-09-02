Finland to Ban Property Purchases by Russian Nationals

The Finnish government is planning to impose a ban on Russians purchasing property in the country, according to a statement from Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen, reported by Reuters.

Häkkänen announced that a proposal is being sent for consultation, which aims to restrict real estate transactions involving Russian participation. However, he noted that there will be exceptions to this ban.

Specifically, individuals with dual citizenship and Russians who hold permanent resident status in Finland will still be allowed to buy property.

