Bulgarian Banking Sector Sees Increased Profit and Asset Growth Through July 2024

Bulgarian Consulate in Dubai Targeted in Break-In
A break-in occurred at the Bulgarian consulate in Dubai, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
By the end of July 2024, Bulgarian banks reported a profit of 2.1 billion leva (around 1 billion euros), marking an increase of 115 million leva compared to the same period in 2023. This represents a 5.7% rise from the first seven months of the previous year, according to data from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB).
However, the accrued expenses for the impairment of financial assets, which are not included in profit or loss calculations, rose by 94 million leva, or 41.6%, reaching 321 million leva by the end of July 2024.
As of August 1, 2024, the total assets of the banking sector stood at 179.1 billion leva, an increase of 671 million leva, or 0.4%, from the end of June. Net loans and advances saw a rise of 2.8 billion leva, or 2.5%, on a monthly basis.
The liquid coverage ratio was reported at 249.7% as of August 1, 2024. Additionally, loans from banks increased by 1.7 billion leva, bringing the total to 11.7 billion leva.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
In Bulgaria, there has been a significant rise in the use of quick loans, a trend driven by several factors
The recent record high in gold prices has sparked discussions among financial analysts about its implications for the economy
The Ministry of Finance in Bulgaria has introduced a draft Law on Cryptoasset Markets aimed at regulating the trading of crypto-assets
Bulgaria has taken on new foreign debt amounting to 3 billion euros and 1.5 billion US dollars
The "Economist Intelligence Unit" has pushed back Bulgaria's anticipated entry into the Eurozone and full Schengen membership to 2026
During the first six months following Bulgaria's adoption of the euro, "Bulgarian Posts" will offer free exchange of banknotes and coins from levs to euros at the official exchange rate
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023