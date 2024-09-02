Bulgarian Banking Sector Sees Increased Profit and Asset Growth Through July 2024

By the end of July 2024, Bulgarian banks reported a profit of 2.1 billion leva (around 1 billion euros), marking an increase of 115 million leva compared to the same period in 2023. This represents a 5.7% rise from the first seven months of the previous year, according to data from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB).

However, the accrued expenses for the impairment of financial assets, which are not included in profit or loss calculations, rose by 94 million leva, or 41.6%, reaching 321 million leva by the end of July 2024.

As of August 1, 2024, the total assets of the banking sector stood at 179.1 billion leva, an increase of 671 million leva, or 0.4%, from the end of June. Net loans and advances saw a rise of 2.8 billion leva, or 2.5%, on a monthly basis.

The liquid coverage ratio was reported at 249.7% as of August 1, 2024. Additionally, loans from banks increased by 1.7 billion leva, bringing the total to 11.7 billion leva.