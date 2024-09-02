Israeli Protesters Demand Ceasefire and Captive Return as Six More Hostages Killed in Gaza

World | September 2, 2024, Monday // 11:23
Israeli Protesters Demand Ceasefire and Captive Return as Six More Hostages Killed in Gaza

In a significant demonstration of public dissent, large crowds of Israelis have taken to the streets, demanding a ceasefire agreement and the return of captives held by Hamas, Al Jazeera reports. Protesters chanted "Now! Now!" urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure a ceasefire deal to bring the remaining hostages home.

The protests on Sunday night marked one of the largest anti-government demonstrations in Israel since the Gaza conflict began nearly 11 months ago. Scuffles between demonstrators and security forces were reported, with many blocking roads in Tel Aviv and staging protests outside Netanyahu's office in West Jerusalem.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which advocates for the families of captives in Gaza, has accused Netanyahu of failing to negotiate a ceasefire, leading to the deaths of six hostages. The forum stated that these individuals were killed in recent days after enduring nearly 11 months of abuse, torture, and starvation while in Hamas captivity.

Gil Dickmann, whose cousin Carmel Gat was among the deceased hostages, has called for increased public pressure on the government. On social media platform "X", Dickmann urged citizens to protest more vigorously, stating, "Take to the streets and shut down the country until everyone returns. They can still be saved."

In a rare move, Israel's largest trade union federation, the Histadrut, has announced a general strike for the first time since October 7, aiming to pressure the government into negotiating a ceasefire.

Since the conflict's escalation on October 7, Israeli military actions in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 40,738 people and injuries to 94,154. During the same period, approximately 1,139 individuals were killed in Israel by Hamas-led attacks, with around 250 people taken hostage.

