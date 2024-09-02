Israeli Protesters Demand Ceasefire and Captive Return as Six More Hostages Killed in Gaza

Six Hostage Bodies Discovered in Gaza, Including Israeli-American Citizen
US President Joe Biden has confirmed that the bodies of six hostages, kidnapped by Palestinian militants during their attack on Israel on October 7
In a significant demonstration of public dissent, large crowds of Israelis have taken to the streets, demanding a ceasefire agreement and the return of captives held by Hamas, Al Jazeera reports. Protesters chanted "Now! Now!" urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure a ceasefire deal to bring the remaining hostages home.
The protests on Sunday night marked one of the largest anti-government demonstrations in Israel since the Gaza conflict began nearly 11 months ago. Scuffles between demonstrators and security forces were reported, with many blocking roads in Tel Aviv and staging protests outside Netanyahu's office in West Jerusalem.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which advocates for the families of captives in Gaza, has accused Netanyahu of failing to negotiate a ceasefire, leading to the deaths of six hostages. The forum stated that these individuals were killed in recent days after enduring nearly 11 months of abuse, torture, and starvation while in Hamas captivity.
Gil Dickmann, whose cousin Carmel Gat was among the deceased hostages, has called for increased public pressure on the government. On social media platform "X", Dickmann urged citizens to protest more vigorously, stating, "Take to the streets and shut down the country until everyone returns. They can still be saved."
In a rare move, Israel's largest trade union federation, the Histadrut, has announced a general strike for the first time since October 7, aiming to pressure the government into negotiating a ceasefire.
Since the conflict's escalation on October 7, Israeli military actions in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 40,738 people and injuries to 94,154. During the same period, approximately 1,139 individuals were killed in Israel by Hamas-led attacks, with around 250 people taken hostage.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The United States has seized an aircraft belonging to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, citing violations of US sanctions and other criminal concerns
Poland and other NATO members bordering Ukraine not only have the right but are also obligated to intercept and destroy Russian missiles and drones fired at Ukraine if they threaten NATO territory
Kosovo police prevented Kosovo Serbs from accessing their workplaces in front of the Mitrovica municipality building
Turkey has officially sought to join the BRICS group of emerging-market nations, aiming to enhance its global standing and build new alliances beyond its traditional Western partners
Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Russian forces are advancing more rapidly in eastern Ukraine, capturing several square kilometers daily
The Finnish government is planning to impose a ban on Russians purchasing property in the country
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023