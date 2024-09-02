Russian Attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv Cause Fires, Injuries, and Infrastructure Damage

On the morning of September 2, a Russian missile attack on Kyiv resulted in injuries and significant damage across multiple districts. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that two people were hurt, with one hospitalized. The attack caused fires in the Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts, affecting four cars, a boiler house, company premises, and various non-residential buildings. The fire at a two-story non-residential building and damage to kiosks near the Sviatoshyn metro station were among the notable impacts. The metro station itself remains operational.

Early reports indicated that debris fell in the Sviatoshynskyi district, where four cars were set ablaze, but the fire has since been extinguished. The boiler house in Holosiivskyi district also sustained damage, which has been addressed, while a fire broke out at a company premises in Shevchenkivskyi district. Emergency services are actively managing the aftermath.

In related developments, Ukrainian air defense forces reported successful interceptions of 22 Russian missiles and 20 attack drones overnight. On the night of September 1-2, Russian forces launched 58 airborne assets, including ballistic and cruise missiles, and Shahed-type UAVs. Ukrainian defense efforts led to the destruction of 9 ballistic missiles, 13 cruise missiles, and 20 UAVs. Some missiles and UAVs did not reach their targets, with losses confirmed on radar.

In Sumy, the situation is similarly dire. The police reported that 18 people, including six children, were injured in a missile strike that also damaged an educational institution and multiple apartment buildings. Investigators are documenting the damage as part of a criminal case under Article 438 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code for war crimes.

On the front lines, Russian forces engaged in extensive combat, with over 180 clashes reported in a single day. Ukrainian defenders are facing intense pressure across several fronts, including Kharkiv, Kupiansk, and Pokrovsk, where they repelled numerous Russian attacks.

Kharkiv itself saw damage from a Russian strike, with a 66-year-old woman injured by a drone attack. Fires broke out in residential and non-residential buildings, and a railway track was damaged, leading to adjustments in train services.

Throughout these attacks, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict substantial losses on Russian troops, both in personnel and equipment, as the conflict continues to escalate.

