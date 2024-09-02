Bulgaria: Woman Burns Russian Flag in Protest after Witnessing the War in Donbas

Politics | September 2, 2024, Monday // 10:34
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Woman Burns Russian Flag in Protest after Witnessing the War in Donbas @Nova TV

A young Bulgarian woman, who set fire to the Russian flag and wrote "murderers" in front of the Russian Cultural and Information Center in Sofia, shared her story with Nova TV this morning. Alexandra Mileva explained that her actions were driven by her recent experiences in Donbas, where she witnessed the effects of the Russian military on Ukrainian civilians.

Mileva, who returned from Donbas a week ago, described being in a Ukrainian grandfather's basement with drones overhead and bombs falling nearby. This distressing experience prompted her protest. "In my opinion, it is unacceptable for a country to attack its neighbor in such a manner, which is why I chose to protest," she said.

She reported spending 23 hours in police custody following her protest. According to Mileva, the police told her she had not broken any laws but expressed their irritation, noting that the Russians were upset by her actions.

A fine arts student from New York, Mileva was in Ukraine to work on a scientific film for her master's degree. She clarified that while she does not blame all Russians for the actions of their government, the flag she burned represents the same forces that have invaded Ukraine.

Mileva's protest led to a swift trial under the Petty Hooliganism Ordinance. "Thanks to my lawyers, I was acquitted," she said, noting that the judge ruled in her favor.

