Peevski: DPS-New Beginning Officially Enters Election Race
DPS-New Beginning has officially submitted an electronic application to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for registration in the upcoming early parliamentary elections on October 27, as announced by Delyan Peevski in a letter to the media. The application, submitted at 00:05 on September 2, 2024, marks the formal entry of the DPS-New Beginning into the race for the 51st National Assembly.
Peevski emphasized the innovative approach of the party, stating that DPS-New Beginning is committed to working for the people and that "the best is yet to come."
The CEC began accepting registration documents for parties and coalitions participating in the early parliamentary elections today. According to the CEC's schedule, submissions can be made every working day from September 2 to 11, between 9:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., although no provision for online registration was mentioned.
Representatives of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS)-New Beginning highlighted their determination by stating that they had been positioned outside the Commission building since Friday, stressing the significance of being the first to submit their documents.
