Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov Reaches US Open Quarterfinals After Grueling Match

Sports | September 2, 2024, Monday // 08:06
Grigor Dimitrov has advanced to the quarterfinals of the US Open, marking his second time reaching this stage in the tournament. The Bulgarian player secured his place after a grueling nearly four-hour match against Russia's Andrey Rublev on the Arthur Ashe center court. Dimitrov emerged victorious in five sets, winning 6:3, 7:6 (3), 1:6, 3:6, 6:3.

In the first set, Dimitrov broke Rublev's serve once to take the lead. The second set saw Rublev with a chance to level the match, as he served for the set at 5:3. However, Dimitrov fought back, forcing a tiebreak where he dominated, winning 7:3.

Rublev managed to gain control in the third and fourth sets, capitalizing on Dimitrov's visible physical struggles. Despite this setback, Dimitrov regrouped in the decisive fifth set, winning 6:3 to secure his place in the quarterfinals for the second time in his career.

Dimitrov now awaits the winner of the match between Alexei Popyrin of Australia and Frances Tiafoe of the USA, who will play later today. This quarterfinal appearance mirrors his 2019 performance, where he defeated Roger Federer before falling to Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals.

