Mitko 'The Russian' and Son in Critical Condition After Sofia Shooting

Crime | September 2, 2024, Monday // 08:01
Bulgaria: Mitko 'The Russian' and Son in Critical Condition After Sofia Shooting

Dimitar Stoyanov, commonly known as Mitko "The Russian," and his son were shot last night in a parking lot near the District Hospital, according to BNT. Stoyanov, who has a criminal record, sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, while his 20-year-old son was shot in the jaw. Both were urgently transported to "St. Anna" Hospital, where they are currently in intensive care with life-threatening injuries.

This incident marks the third assassination attempt on Stoyanov. Despite this, his girlfriend insists that he had no enemies and was not involved in any illegal activities. She described him as a pensioner due to illness and stated, "I don't know what he did before that. As far as I have information, no one saw anything," during an interview with Nova TV.

The 50-year-old victim required emergency surgery due to the severity of his injuries. The search for the attackers is ongoing.

