EU Warns North Macedonia: Corridor 8 Funds for Bulgaria Connection Must Not Be Diverted

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | September 2, 2024, Monday // 12:04
The European Union has issued a stern warning to the Macedonian government regarding the allocation of funds for Corridor 8, stressing that these funds must not be redirected to other projects or transport corridors. The EU is closely monitoring the tender process for the railway line connecting North Macedonia and Bulgaria and has urged the Macedonian authorities to consult with the EU before making any significant decisions, according to the EU delegation in Skopje.

"The EU, along with other financial supporters of the Corridor 8 construction project, is carefully overseeing the tender process. North Macedonia is responsible for this process, and the post-bid evaluation is currently underway. We strongly advise adherence to all relevant procedures and standards and encourage consultation with all key stakeholders on these crucial matters," the EU delegation stated.

Brussels reaffirms its support for North Macedonia in completing this vital project, which is deemed important not only for the country but also for the entire region. The EU emphasizes that the funds allocated for Corridor 8 are designated specifically for this project and cannot be repurposed for other uses.

The financial support for Corridor 8 includes a substantial grant from the EU as well as funding from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The EU has made it clear that these funds are exclusively intended for this project, and any alternative use is not permitted.

Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski recently claimed that he was the target of a bribery attempt related to the tender process for the railway line. Mickoski and his ministers have advocated for reallocating funds from Corridor 8 to Corridor 10, which connects Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Hungary with Greece and Bulgaria.

The Macedonian government argues that the link to Belgrade and Thessaloniki is more crucial for the country’s economy compared to the Burgas-Durres route, which is part of the NATO Mobility Corridor. Officials in Skopje have deemed the Corridor 8 route as a failed investment. The latest European Commission report highlighted the urgent need to accelerate the construction of Corridor 8.

Transport Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski has recently criticized the Corridor 8 project, claiming that the railway route is prohibitively expensive, costing about 20 million euros per kilometer, and suggested that Bulgaria does not have a ready project for the line. This assertion has been contradicted by Bulgarian officials, who have provided documentation refuting Nikoloski’s claims. Additionally, Nikoloski announced the withdrawal of the commission members involved in the construction of the third phase of the railway line with Bulgaria.

