Warm and Mostly Sunny Start to the Week for Bulgaria, with Scattered Showers

On Monday, predominantly sunny weather is expected across Bulgaria. However, there will be temporary increases in cloud cover, particularly over the eastern half of the country. In some areas, especially in the mountainous and southeastern regions, isolated showers and thunderstorms may occur. A light to moderate wind will blow from the northeast, shifting to north-northwest in northeastern Bulgaria. The maximum temperatures will range between 28°C and 33°C, with around 28°C expected in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast, the morning will see more significant cloud cover, particularly along the southern coast, where showers and thunderstorms are likely. As the day progresses, the clouds will gradually disperse, leading to mostly sunny weather. Maximum temperatures will be between 25°C and 28°C, with sea water temperatures at 26°C-27°C. The sea state is expected to have waves around 2 balls.

In the mountains, sunny weather will dominate, though there will be some temporary cloudiness in the afternoon. Only isolated areas may experience light rain. A light to moderate wind will come from the north-northeast, and from the north-northwest at higher elevations. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 21°C, while at 2000 meters, it will be about 14°C.

Looking ahead to Tuesday and Wednesday, mostly sunny weather will continue. There will be occasional increases in cloudiness over eastern and mountainous regions, where isolated light showers cannot be ruled out. The wind will remain light, becoming moderate in eastern areas, blowing from the north. Maximum temperatures will range from 30°C to 35°C.