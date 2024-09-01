The Bulgarian Socialist Party Expels Kornelia Ninova Amid Internal Party Dispute

'Revival' Party Voices Distrust in New Bulgarian Caretaker Government
The new government of Bulgaria is merely a continuation of the previous one
The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) National Council has expelled former party leader Kornelia Ninova, along with Georgi Svilenski, Ivan Chenchev, and Krum Donchev. The decision, made at a plenum in Sofia, was supported by 105 votes in favor, 16 against, and 4 abstentions.
Tensions within the BSP escalated earlier this week when Ninova authorized Svilenski and Chenchev to register the party for upcoming elections, a task the interim leadership believed should be handled by Atanas Zafirov, the acting BSP chairman following Ninova's resignation.
Atanas Zafirov, commenting on the expulsion, emphasized that the decision was made democratically. He pointed to Ninova’s refusal to comply with the National Council's directive to authorize him for the election registration as a key factor in her expulsion. Zafirov stressed that any actions taken by Ninova or others expelled from the party, such as attempts to register lists, would be viewed as provocations and illegitimate.
Ninova confirmed that she did not sign the National Council's decision and reiterated her stance that her resignation should be finalized by an extraordinary congress, a proposal that was rejected by the plenum. She maintained that the BSP registration for the elections would proceed through her authorized proxies, Svilenski and Chenchev.
The National Council’s decision to expel Ninova and her associates comes amid a broader effort to consolidate the left political space, with a coalition agreement between 20 center-left entities expected to be signed soon. Zafirov underscored that the expulsion was necessary to ensure the integrity of the BSP’s operations and to prevent any disruptions to the party’s preparations for the upcoming elections.
He also warned that any further actions taken by those expelled would be met with legal consequences and emphasized that the party's leadership was committed to following the constitution and rules of the BSP. Zafirov dismissed comparisons to other political situations and affirmed that the BSP would only appear on the ballot with a single list, as any other attempts would be considered invalid.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A young Bulgarian woman, who set fire to the Russian flag and wrote "murderers" in front of the Russian Cultural and Information Center in Sofia
DPS-New Beginning has officially submitted an electronic application to the Central Election Commission
A ceremony will be held today at 11:00 a.m. in Asenovgrad's "Akademik Nikolay Haitov" square to mark the departure of a Bulgarian military contingent for a mission with the NATO Stabilization Force in Kosovo (KFOR)
The "Yes, Bulgaria" party has suggested a shift away from its current coalition with "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) after their proposal for preliminary elections was rejected
The Bulgarian government has approved a budget of over 100 million leva for the October 27, 2024, parliamentary elections
Supporters of Ahmed Dogan, honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), clashed with police outside his long-time residence in the Boyana area earlier today.
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023