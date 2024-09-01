Ed Sheeran Thrills 60,000 Fans in Sofia Concert, Promises Return to Bulgaria

Society | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Ed Sheeran Thrills 60,000 Fans in Sofia Concert, Promises Return to Bulgaria

One of the most eagerly awaited concerts in Bulgaria this year was British superstar Ed Sheeran’s performance. The British singer’s inclusion of the small Balkan country in his "Mathematics" world tour (+–=÷× ) brought significant attention to Bulgaria’s music scene, a feat attributed to the promoter company Fest Team.

The excitement for Sheeran’s concert was palpable from the moment it was announced, with over 60,000 tickets selling out quickly last fall. Last night, fans filled Sofia’s Vasil Levski National Stadium to experience the artist's live performance.

Despite the persistent rain, the atmosphere remained vibrant as Sheeran, alone on a vast 360-degree stage with just his guitar, performed his greatest hits for more than two hours. The rain did little to dampen the spirits of the audience or the performer, who joked that rainy concerts are often the best. “As you know, I’m from England, and it rains a lot there. When it rains, the best concerts happen. When people get wet, they have the most fun,” he said with a smile.

The evening began with a performance by Bulgaria's very own Mihaela Fileva, who warmed up the crowd with her popular songs. Calum Scott then took the stage, moving the audience with his heartfelt performance and a surprise moment where he expressed his affection in Bulgarian, saying “I love you” (obicham vi/обичам ви). Later, Scott joined Sheeran for a duet of “You Are The Reason.”

Sheeran made his entrance shortly after 8 p.m., greeted by a standing ovation and a “SOFIA” t-shirt that drew cheers from the crowd. His set included popular tracks like "Castle on the Hill," "Shivers," "Photograph," "Perfect," "Shape of You," and "Bad Habits." The concert was accompanied by an impressive light and fire show, enhancing the electrifying atmosphere.

The show concluded with a spectacular fireworks display and Sheeran’s promise to return to Bulgaria in the future.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ed Sheeran, concert, Bulgaria, sofia

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: DPS Factions Clash Over Election Registration, CEC Delays Process

The registration of parties for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, on October 27, was delayed for two and a half hours as the Central Election Commission (CEC) held an extraordinary meeting

Politics | September 2, 2024, Monday // 13:04

EU Warns North Macedonia: Corridor 8 Funds for Bulgaria Connection Must Not Be Diverted

The European Union has issued a stern warning to the Macedonian government regarding the allocation of funds for Corridor 8, stressing that these funds must not be redirected to other projects or transport corridors

World » Southeast Europe | September 2, 2024, Monday // 12:04

Bulgarian Military Contingent Departs for NATO Mission in Kosovo

A ceremony will be held today at 11:00 a.m. in Asenovgrad's "Akademik Nikolay Haitov" square to mark the departure of a Bulgarian military contingent for a mission with the NATO Stabilization Force in Kosovo (KFOR)

Politics » Defense | September 2, 2024, Monday // 08:10

Bulgarians Opt for Expensive Quick Loans Over Credit Cards Despite Better Rates

In Bulgaria, there has been a significant rise in the use of quick loans, a trend driven by several factors

Business » Finance | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 14:26

Bulgaria's Pension System Faces Financial Strain Amid Demographic Shifts

The reliance of Bulgaria's State Social Insurance (SSI) on the state budget is set to continue growing

Society | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 11:03

Record-Breaking Heat and Drought Impact Bulgarian Agriculture

Bulgaria recently endured an exceptionally hot and dry period

Business » Industry | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 09:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Warm and Mostly Sunny Start to the Week for Bulgaria, with Scattered Showers

On Monday, predominantly sunny weather is expected across Bulgaria.

Society » Environment | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 17:47

Bulgaria's Pension System Faces Financial Strain Amid Demographic Shifts

The reliance of Bulgaria's State Social Insurance (SSI) on the state budget is set to continue growing

Society | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 11:03

Study Reveals Bulgaria's Lag in Water and Sanitation Investments Compared to Neighbors

Over the past 15 years, Bulgaria has been a leading nation in investing in water and sanitation infrastructure

Society | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 12:03

Bulgaria to Increase Organic Food Quotas in Public Procurement Annually

Bulgaria is set to enhance its support for organic agriculture

Society | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 10:09

Rain and Thunderstorms Expected in Eastern Bulgaria This Weekend

Atmospheric pressure will remain steady, close to the monthly average, with no significant changes expected

Society » Environment | August 30, 2024, Friday // 22:56

Bulgaria Reports Fourth Case of West Nile Fever; Precautions Urged

A fourth case of West Nile fever has been confirmed in Bulgaria, with the latest diagnosis reported in a patient from Sofia

Society » Health | August 30, 2024, Friday // 14:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria