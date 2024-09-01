Ed Sheeran Thrills 60,000 Fans in Sofia Concert, Promises Return to Bulgaria

One of the most eagerly awaited concerts in Bulgaria this year was British superstar Ed Sheeran’s performance. The British singer’s inclusion of the small Balkan country in his "Mathematics" world tour (+–=÷× ) brought significant attention to Bulgaria’s music scene, a feat attributed to the promoter company Fest Team.

The excitement for Sheeran’s concert was palpable from the moment it was announced, with over 60,000 tickets selling out quickly last fall. Last night, fans filled Sofia’s Vasil Levski National Stadium to experience the artist's live performance.

Despite the persistent rain, the atmosphere remained vibrant as Sheeran, alone on a vast 360-degree stage with just his guitar, performed his greatest hits for more than two hours. The rain did little to dampen the spirits of the audience or the performer, who joked that rainy concerts are often the best. “As you know, I’m from England, and it rains a lot there. When it rains, the best concerts happen. When people get wet, they have the most fun,” he said with a smile.

The evening began with a performance by Bulgaria's very own Mihaela Fileva, who warmed up the crowd with her popular songs. Calum Scott then took the stage, moving the audience with his heartfelt performance and a surprise moment where he expressed his affection in Bulgarian, saying “I love you” (obicham vi/обичам ви). Later, Scott joined Sheeran for a duet of “You Are The Reason.”

Sheeran made his entrance shortly after 8 p.m., greeted by a standing ovation and a “SOFIA” t-shirt that drew cheers from the crowd. His set included popular tracks like "Castle on the Hill," "Shivers," "Photograph," "Perfect," "Shape of You," and "Bad Habits." The concert was accompanied by an impressive light and fire show, enhancing the electrifying atmosphere.

The show concluded with a spectacular fireworks display and Sheeran’s promise to return to Bulgaria in the future.