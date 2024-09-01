Six Hostage Bodies Discovered in Gaza, Including Israeli-American Citizen

US President Joe Biden has confirmed that the bodies of six hostages, kidnapped by Palestinian militants during their attack on Israel on October 7, have been found in the Gaza Strip. Among the victims is Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli-American citizen, as reported by AFP.

Biden announced that Israeli forces discovered the bodies in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, expressing his devastation and outrage over the incident. He emphasized that the leaders of Hamas will be held accountable for these crimes and reiterated the commitment to securing the release of the remaining hostages.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin was just 23 years old and was among those brutally attacked at a music festival in Israel on October 7. Biden highlighted Hersh's bravery, noting that he lost his arm while helping others during the massacre orchestrated by Hamas. He also expressed deep sympathy for Hersh’s parents, John and Rachel, praising their tireless efforts to advocate for their son and all hostages held in dire conditions.

The attack on October 7 saw 251 people taken hostage and brought to Gaza, as recalled by AFP. Israeli forces later confirmed the recovery of the bodies of six hostages in the Gaza Strip. The bodies were transported back to Israel, according to a statement from the Israeli forces.

TASS also reported that one of the deceased was a Russian citizen. The family of the American-Israeli hostage issued a statement expressing their deep sorrow and gratitude for the support they received. They asked for privacy during their time of grief, as noted by the Associated Press.