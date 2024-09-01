Six Hostage Bodies Discovered in Gaza, Including Israeli-American Citizen

World | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 12:09
Bulgaria: Six Hostage Bodies Discovered in Gaza, Including Israeli-American Citizen

US President Joe Biden has confirmed that the bodies of six hostages, kidnapped by Palestinian militants during their attack on Israel on October 7, have been found in the Gaza Strip. Among the victims is Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli-American citizen, as reported by AFP.

Biden announced that Israeli forces discovered the bodies in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, expressing his devastation and outrage over the incident. He emphasized that the leaders of Hamas will be held accountable for these crimes and reiterated the commitment to securing the release of the remaining hostages.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin was just 23 years old and was among those brutally attacked at a music festival in Israel on October 7. Biden highlighted Hersh's bravery, noting that he lost his arm while helping others during the massacre orchestrated by Hamas. He also expressed deep sympathy for Hersh’s parents, John and Rachel, praising their tireless efforts to advocate for their son and all hostages held in dire conditions.

The attack on October 7 saw 251 people taken hostage and brought to Gaza, as recalled by AFP. Israeli forces later confirmed the recovery of the bodies of six hostages in the Gaza Strip. The bodies were transported back to Israel, according to a statement from the Israeli forces.

TASS also reported that one of the deceased was a Russian citizen. The family of the American-Israeli hostage issued a statement expressing their deep sorrow and gratitude for the support they received. They asked for privacy during their time of grief, as noted by the Associated Press.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gaza, US, Hostages, Israeli

Related Articles:

Israeli Protesters Demand Ceasefire and Captive Return as Six More Hostages Killed in Gaza

In a significant demonstration of public dissent, large crowds of Israelis have taken to the streets, demanding a ceasefire agreement and the return of captives held by Hamas

World | September 2, 2024, Monday // 11:23

Israel Ends Gaza Operation

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Friday the conclusion of their operations in southern Gaza

World | August 30, 2024, Friday // 15:23

Israel and Hamas Agree to Ceasefires for Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza

Israel and Hamas have agreed to periodic ceasefires in the Gaza Strip to facilitate the immunization of approximately 640,000 children against polio

World | August 30, 2024, Friday // 09:00

Harris Leads Trump in Latest Polls as Election Approaches

Kamala Harris is currently ahead of Donald Trump in the polls as the US presidential election approaches

World | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 16:02

Russia Imposes Entry Bans on 92 US Nationals, Targeting Journalists and Military Officials

Russia has imposed entry bans on 92 US nationals, including more than two dozen journalists, as announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

World » Russia | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 11:22

Biden and Xi to Hold Talks Before US Elections

The United States and China are preparing for a phone call between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, expected to take place in the coming weeks

World | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 10:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

EU Warns North Macedonia: Corridor 8 Funds for Bulgaria Connection Must Not Be Diverted

The European Union has issued a stern warning to the Macedonian government regarding the allocation of funds for Corridor 8, stressing that these funds must not be redirected to other projects or transport corridors

World » Southeast Europe | September 2, 2024, Monday // 12:04

Israeli Protesters Demand Ceasefire and Captive Return as Six More Hostages Killed in Gaza

In a significant demonstration of public dissent, large crowds of Israelis have taken to the streets, demanding a ceasefire agreement and the return of captives held by Hamas

World | September 2, 2024, Monday // 11:23

Russian Attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv Cause Fires, Injuries, and Infrastructure Damage

On the morning of September 2, a Russian missile attack on Kyiv resulted in injuries and significant damage across multiple districts

World » Ukraine | September 2, 2024, Monday // 11:00

Romania Struggles with Rising Debt, Eurozone Entry in Jeopardy

Romania's public debt is nearing the critical threshold of 60% of GDP, as outlined by the Maastricht criteria, further distancing the country from its goal of adopting the euro

World » Southeast Europe | September 2, 2024, Monday // 10:01

Hvaldimir, the Alleged 'Russian Spy' Whale, Found Dead Off Norwegian Coast

A Beluga whale, nicknamed "Hvaldimir," has been found dead off the southwest coast of Norway

World » Russia | September 2, 2024, Monday // 09:11

Far-Right Gains Ground in East Germany, Poses Challenge to Scholz’s Coalition

Recent regional elections in two East German states have dealt a significant blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition, casting a shadow over his prospects for next year's federal elections

World » EU | September 2, 2024, Monday // 07:57
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria