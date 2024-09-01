Belgium Misses EU Commissioner Deadline, Unlike Bulgaria

These are Bulgaria's European Commissioner Candidates (UPATED)
The caretaker cabinet of Bulgaria has nominated Ekaterina Zaharieva and Julian Popov as the country’s candidates for the position of European Commissioner
Belgium was the only country that missed the August 30 deadline to nominate its candidates for European Commissioner, according to Politico. The deadline, set by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, required each member state to propose both a male and a female candidate.
Belgium's delay is attributed to the ongoing negotiations to form a government, which have stretched on for three months following the parliamentary elections on June 9. On August 29, Georges-Louis Bouchez, leader of the Walloon Reformist Movement, from which the Belgian commissioner is likely to be chosen, expressed confidence that the deadline would be met. Didier Reynders, currently responsible for Justice in the European Commission, is considered the most likely candidate, though former Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes and current Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib are also potential contenders.
All nominees for European Commissioner, apart from the President, must be reviewed by the relevant committees of the European Parliament.
Despite Bulgaria also lacking a regular government, it submitted its candidates on time, complying with von der Leyen's request to nominate both a man and a woman.
