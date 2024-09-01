Man Kills Wife with Hammer in Sofia's "Fakulteta" District

American Soldier Dies in Balcony Fall on Crete, Investigation Underway
An American officer has died after falling from the balcony of his rented apartment in the city of Chania on the island of Crete
A man killed his wife with a hammer last night in Sofia's "Fakulteta" district. After committing the crime, the man fled the scene but was later apprehended near a shop in the same neighborhood.
According to unofficial reports, the man attempted to hide near a store, but police quickly located and arrested him. He reportedly confessed to the crime in full. Some local residents, as reported by BNT, tried to take matters into their own hands before the police intervened.
The incident occurred on Saturday evening, according to the Ministry of the Interior. The suspect was caught today while walking on foot, with police aided by a description and photo of him, making the arrest relatively straightforward.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Dimitar Stoyanov, commonly known as Mitko "The Russian," and his son were shot last night in a parking lot near the District Hospital
Greek media have reported that Bulgarian and Russian mafia groups are active in the tourist regions of Northern Greece
A 23-year-old man has been detained for 72 hours following his arrest for the robbery and murder of an elderly woman in the village of Mokresh
On August 19, a major police operation aimed at dismantling an international migrant trafficking ring operating along the so-called "Western Balkan route" was conducted in the Plovdiv region of Bulgaria
Greek authorities have released all the Bulgarians involved in the incident at a Halkidiki bar last week
On August 19, an Arab-Israeli businessman named Abdulkadir Anas was killed in Istanbul by unidentified attackers
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023