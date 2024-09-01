Man Kills Wife with Hammer in Sofia's "Fakulteta" District

A man killed his wife with a hammer last night in Sofia's "Fakulteta" district. After committing the crime, the man fled the scene but was later apprehended near a shop in the same neighborhood.

According to unofficial reports, the man attempted to hide near a store, but police quickly located and arrested him. He reportedly confessed to the crime in full. Some local residents, as reported by BNT, tried to take matters into their own hands before the police intervened.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, according to the Ministry of the Interior. The suspect was caught today while walking on foot, with police aided by a description and photo of him, making the arrest relatively straightforward.