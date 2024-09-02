Moscow Refinery Burns After Record Drone Attack by Ukraine

Russian Attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv Cause Fires, Injuries, and Infrastructure Damage
On the morning of September 2, a Russian missile attack on Kyiv resulted in injuries and significant damage across multiple districts
A Moscow refinery is on fire following an unprecedented Ukrainian attack on the Russian capital's energy infrastructure. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 158 Ukrainian drones were "destroyed and intercepted" on the night of September 1, marking a record number of such incidents. The attacks reportedly targeted 15 regions across the Russian Federation.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stated on Telegram that a downed drone damaged a technical room at the Moscow refinery, causing a fire that is currently being extinguished. Numerous videos of the fire have surfaced on social media.
According to the Russian military, the highest number of drones were intercepted in Kursk Oblast (46), followed by Bryansk Oblast (34), Voronezh Oblast (28), and Belgorod Oblast (14). Additional drones were shot down in various regions, including Ryazan (8), Moscow (7, though the mayor reported 9), Kaluga (5), Lipetsk (4), Tula (3), and two each in Tambov and Smolensk. Single drones were intercepted over Oryol, Tver, and Ivanovo regions.
Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev reported that 28 drones were "destroyed and suppressed" by Air Defense Forces in his region, with preliminary reports indicating no casualties. However, parts of a drone damaged three houses in one area of the Voronezh region.
Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the reports from Russian governors regarding the massive drone attack.
