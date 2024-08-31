American Soldier Dies in Balcony Fall on Crete, Investigation Underway

World | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 17:44
Bulgaria: American Soldier Dies in Balcony Fall on Crete, Investigation Underway

An American soldier has died after falling from the balcony of his rented apartment in the city of Hania on the island of Crete. The incident occurred this morning, and police have cordoned off the area.

Local media, citing police sources, report that three scenarios are being investigated. One possibility is that the 30-year-old soldier consumed a large amount of alcohol or opiates and fell accidentally. The second scenario considers the possibility of suicide or the involvement of another person in the apartment who may have committed murder.

It has been noted that the deceased soldier was not on vacation in Crete but was there on a business trip, likely connected to the NATO base in Souda. The American diplomatic mission in Athens and the US Department of Defense have been informed of the case.

