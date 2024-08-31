Hungary Backs Full Schengen Accession for Romania and Bulgaria but Criticizes Sofia

World » EU | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 17:30
Bulgaria: Hungary Backs Full Schengen Accession for Romania and Bulgaria but Criticizes Sofia

Hungary has expressed strong support for the full accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area, viewing it as a key national and European interest. Pál Zsigmond Barna, State Secretary of the Hungarian Ministry of European Affairs, made this statement during a roundtable discussion in the Romanian city of Targu Mures, as reported by the Magyar Hirlap newspaper. He emphasized that Hungary is committed to doing everything possible to facilitate the two countries' full accession during its upcoming EU presidency.

Barna noted that more EU member states are recognizing the importance of Romania and Bulgaria joining Schengen fully and as soon as possible, particularly to allow free passage at land border crossings.

Romanian MEP Loránt Vincze, who also participated in the discussion, highlighted the economic disadvantages Romania faces due to its partial membership in Schengen. He stressed that joining the Schengen area would significantly boost economic relations between Romania and Hungary, increasing their trade volume. However, Vincze pointed out that Bulgaria remains the "weak link" in the process and urged Romania to intensify its diplomatic efforts.

Barna also remarked on the consensus-based nature of EU decision-making, emphasizing that negotiations must continue until a joint solution is achieved. He criticized the fact that Eastern European countries often find themselves at a disadvantage in such matters, calling for progress in this area.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hungary, Bulgaria, Schengen, Romania

Related Articles:

Bulgarians Opt for Expensive Quick Loans Over Credit Cards Despite Better Rates

In Bulgaria, there has been a significant rise in the use of quick loans, a trend driven by several factors

Business » Finance | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Pension System Faces Financial Strain Amid Demographic Shifts

The reliance of Bulgaria's State Social Insurance (SSI) on the state budget is set to continue growing

Society | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Record-Breaking Heat and Drought Impact Bulgarian Agriculture

Bulgaria recently endured an exceptionally hot and dry period

Business » Industry | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

40% of Bulgarian Work Permit Holders Leave for Other EU Countries

Approximately 40% of individuals who receive a work permit in Bulgaria do not remain in the country to fulfill their employment

Business | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 18:08

Romania Moves to Transfer Patriot Air Defense System to Ukraine

Romania's Ministry of National Defence has introduced a bill in Parliament to facilitate the transfer of a Romanian Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 16:08

Study Reveals Bulgaria's Lag in Water and Sanitation Investments Compared to Neighbors

Over the past 15 years, Bulgaria has been a leading nation in investing in water and sanitation infrastructure

Society | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 12:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Eurovision Host City Has Been Revealed

Basel has been selected to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2025, winning out over Geneva for the honor of staging the 69th edition of the event,

World » EU | August 30, 2024, Friday // 14:32

Josep Borrell Demands Removal of Limits on Ukraine's Strikes in Russia

Josep Borrell, the head of European diplomacy, has urged Ukraine’s allies to remove restrictions on the use of weapons provided to Kyiv for attacks on Russian targets

World » EU | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 16:20

Bulgaria's Iliana Ivanova to Depart European Commission After One Year

Bulgarian European Commissioner Iliana Ivanova announced today on her Facebook profile that she will be leaving the European Commission

World » EU | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 13:40

Bulgaria to Lead Regional Policy in Upcoming European Commission Position

Bulgaria is set to receive the portfolio for regional policy in the upcoming European Commission

World » EU | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 12:16

Scholz Vows to Strengthen Deportation Measures After Tragic Solingen Attack

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged to intensify efforts to deport individuals who do not have permission to remain in Germany

World » EU | August 26, 2024, Monday // 17:02

European Prosecutor's Office Seizes Assets in €2.6 Million Bulgarian Water Supply Fraud Investigation

The European Public Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has seized assets in connection with an investigation into a 2.6 million euro fraud related to the water supply system of a Bulgarian municipality

World » EU | August 26, 2024, Monday // 13:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria