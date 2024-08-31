Hungary Backs Full Schengen Accession for Romania and Bulgaria but Criticizes Sofia

Bulgarians Opt for Expensive Quick Loans Over Credit Cards Despite Better Rates
In Bulgaria, there has been a significant rise in the use of quick loans, a trend driven by several factors
Hungary has expressed strong support for the full accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area, viewing it as a key national and European interest. Pál Zsigmond Barna, State Secretary of the Hungarian Ministry of European Affairs, made this statement during a roundtable discussion in the Romanian city of Targu Mures, as reported by the Magyar Hirlap newspaper. He emphasized that Hungary is committed to doing everything possible to facilitate the two countries' full accession during its upcoming EU presidency.
Barna noted that more EU member states are recognizing the importance of Romania and Bulgaria joining Schengen fully and as soon as possible, particularly to allow free passage at land border crossings.
Romanian MEP Loránt Vincze, who also participated in the discussion, highlighted the economic disadvantages Romania faces due to its partial membership in Schengen. He stressed that joining the Schengen area would significantly boost economic relations between Romania and Hungary, increasing their trade volume. However, Vincze pointed out that Bulgaria remains the "weak link" in the process and urged Romania to intensify its diplomatic efforts.
Barna also remarked on the consensus-based nature of EU decision-making, emphasizing that negotiations must continue until a joint solution is achieved. He criticized the fact that Eastern European countries often find themselves at a disadvantage in such matters, calling for progress in this area.
