Russian Helicopter with 22 On Board Missing in Kamchatka
A Russian helicopter with 22 people on board, including three crew members, has gone missing in the Kamchatka Peninsula in the far east of the country, state media reported on Saturday. The Mi-8T helicopter, operated by Vityaz-Aero airline, had taken off from a site near the Vachkazhets volcano, heading to the village of Nikolaevka, located 25 kilometers away. The aircraft failed to establish contact at the scheduled time, around 07:15 Moscow time, according to the TASS news agency.
In response, another aircraft has been dispatched to search for the missing helicopter. Additionally, a Mi-8 helicopter from the Russian Emergencies Ministry, equipped with rescuers, is on standby, ready to join the search efforts. Meanwhile, a probe committee has launched an investigation into the incident, focusing on potential violations of traffic safety rules and the operation of air transport.
Drizzle and fog were reported in the area at the time the helicopter went missing, which could have contributed to the incident.
Earlier this year, in January, a Russian charter plane bound for Moscow crashed in northern Afghanistan, but four of the people on board survived. The chartered ambulance plane, a French-made Dassault Falcon 10 jet, had originated from Utapao Airport in Thailand and was destined for Zhukovsky International Airport in Russia. Russian aviation authorities confirmed that the plane, co-owned by the Athletic Group LLC and a private individual, had four crew members and two passengers on board.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Ukrainian Attack on Belgorod Leaves Five Dead and 46 Injured
Five people were killed and 46 wounded in a Ukrainian attack on the southwestern Russian city of Belgorod
Will Putin be Arrested in Mongolia?
The Kremlin has downplayed concerns about the possibility of Mongolia arresting President Vladimir Putin during his visit to the country on September 3
Russia Imposes Entry Bans on 92 US Nationals, Targeting Journalists and Military Officials
Russia has imposed entry bans on 92 US nationals, including more than two dozen journalists, as announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.
Russia Warns of Higher Gas Prices for Europe if Ukraine Transit Deal Ends
European consumers may face higher gas prices if the current contract for Russian gas transit through Ukraine is not renewed after it expires on December 31
US Allegedly Behind Arrest of Telegram Founder, Says Russian Official
Vyacheslav Volodin, the Chairman of the Russian State Duma, claimed today that the United States is behind the arrest of Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of the Telegram messaging platform, in France.
Putin’s Decree: Russia Opens Doors to Those Rejecting Western Values
In a move reflecting its ongoing ideological battle with Western values, Russia has declared itself a "safe haven" for those looking to escape what it terms as "destructive neoliberal ideas" from their home countries