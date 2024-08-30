Bulgarian Athlete Wins Paralympic Gold in Shot Put

Sports | August 30, 2024, Friday // 23:13
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Athlete Wins Paralympic Gold in Shot Put

Ruzhdi Ruzhdi secured the gold medal for Bulgaria in the shot put, F55 category (for athletes paralyzed from the waist down and using a wheelchair) at the Paris Paralympics. The Bulgarian athlete's third attempt reached a distance of 12.40 meters, marking his best performance of the season and securing first place.

Ruzhdi consistently exceeded 12 meters in five of his six attempts, while none of his nine competitors managed to reach that distance.

This victory marks Ruzhdi's second Paralympic title, following his gold in Rio. At the Tokyo Games three years ago, he won silver, finishing behind Brazil's Walter Santos, who this time placed fifth with a throw of 11.68 meters.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ruzhdi, gold, paralympics

Related Articles:

Bulgarians Rank Third in Europe for Gold Purchases Amid Record Prices

The recent record high in gold prices has sparked discussions among financial analysts about its implications for the economy

Business » Finance | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Golden Glory Returns: Semen Novikov Becomes Bulgaria’s First Olympic Wrestling Champion in 24 Years!

After 24 years, Bulgaria has secured another Olympic champion in wrestling

Sports | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 21:37

Bulgaria's Viktor Lilov Makes History with Dual Golds in Chemistry and Biology Olympiads

Bulgarian students have achieved remarkable success at the International Chemistry Olympiad held in Saudi Arabia

Sports | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 15:12

Celebrating 144 Years of the Bulgarian Lev: A Journey Through Monetary History

Bulgaria celebrates 144 years since the creation of the Bulgarian lev. June and July are significant months in the country's monetary and financial history

Business » Finance | June 21, 2024, Friday // 10:30

Bulgaria - Fourth in Gold Production in Europe

Bulgaria ranks third in copper mining and fourth in gold mining in Europe

Business » Industry | June 8, 2024, Saturday // 13:13

Gold Reaches New Highs, Nearly Touching 2,400 USD per Ounce

In the early hours of Friday trading, the price of gold surged to an unprecedented peak, nearing the 2,400 USD per ounce mark

World | April 12, 2024, Friday // 12:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgaria Sends Three Athletes to Paris Paralympic Games

The Paralympic Games in Paris are set to open today with a ceremony at Place de la Concorde, beginning at 21:00 Bulgarian time

Sports | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 15:27

Bulgarian Team Clinches 3 Medals at International Geography Olympiad in Dublin

The Bulgarian team achieved notable success at the 20th International Geography Olympiad

Sports | August 26, 2024, Monday // 14:35

Bulgarians Return with 4 Medals fro the Summer Biathlon World Championship in Estonia

Milena Todorova finished 21st in the women's mass start

Sports | August 26, 2024, Monday // 11:31

New Category Proposed in Boxing for Transgender and Intersex Competitors

The controversy surrounding trans and intersex women in the women’s boxing tournament at the Paris Olympics may soon have a resolution

Sports | August 19, 2024, Monday // 18:00

Tickets for Djokovic-Dimitrov Exhibition in Sofia Sell Out in Just 8 Minutes

Tickets for the upcoming exhibition match between Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov

Sports | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 18:30

Bulgaria's Olympic Champion Karlos Nasar: "My Limit Is Still Far Ahead"

Karlos Nasar, one of Bulgaria's three Olympic champions from Paris, returned home today to a hero's welcome after securing a gold medal in the French capital

Sports | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 16:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria