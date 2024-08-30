Bulgarian Athlete Wins Paralympic Gold in Shot Put

Ruzhdi Ruzhdi secured the gold medal for Bulgaria in the shot put, F55 category (for athletes paralyzed from the waist down and using a wheelchair) at the Paris Paralympics. The Bulgarian athlete's third attempt reached a distance of 12.40 meters, marking his best performance of the season and securing first place.

Ruzhdi consistently exceeded 12 meters in five of his six attempts, while none of his nine competitors managed to reach that distance.

This victory marks Ruzhdi's second Paralympic title, following his gold in Rio. At the Tokyo Games three years ago, he won silver, finishing behind Brazil's Walter Santos, who this time placed fifth with a throw of 11.68 meters.