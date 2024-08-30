Nationwide Blackout in Venezuela

World | August 30, 2024, Friday // 23:09
Bulgaria: Nationwide Blackout in Venezuela

Electricity has been cut off across Venezuela, including the capital Caracas, due to what the government described as sabotage, according to Communications Minister Freddy Ñáñez, as reported by the Associated Press. Energy workers are currently addressing the issue, which arose around noon Bulgarian time. In Caracas, authorities have implemented measures to maintain ground transportation.

Ñáñez emphasized that the government would not allow the disruption of the citizens' peaceful lives. In a later video message, he confirmed that the blackout affected all 24 states of Venezuela. He attributed the outage to actions by opponents of President Nicolás Maduro.

The Associated Press notes that Venezuela experienced frequent blackouts in 2019, with the government consistently blaming opposition forces. However, energy experts have pointed to fires damaging power lines and poorly maintained equipment as the likely causes.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: electricity, Venezuela, Caracas

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Faces Continued High Electricity Prices

Electricity prices in Bulgaria remain the highest in the region as August progresses

Business » Energy | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 14:16

US Rejects Maduro’s Victory Claim, Backs Opposition Leader Gonzalez

The US has recognized Edmundo Gonzalez, the opposition candidate in Venezuela, as the winner of the recent presidential election

World | August 2, 2024, Friday // 10:05

Protests Erupt in Venezuela as Opposition Denounces Maduro's Election Victory

Clashes and protests erupted in Caracas and other parts of Venezuela following the presidential election

World | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 09:00

Bulgarian Hoteliers and Restaurateurs Warn of Bankruptcies Due to Rising Electricity Costs

Bulgarian restaurateurs and hoteliers are forecasting widespread bankruptcies due to soaring electricity costs

Business » Tourism | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 11:27

Bulgarian Employers Demand Urgent Action on Soaring Electricity Prices

The Association of the Organizations of Bulgarian Employers (AOBE) has urgently called for government action to address the soaring electricity prices affecting businesses in Bulgaria

Business » Energy | July 17, 2024, Wednesday // 17:46

Russian Warships Arrive in Venezuela,

Russian warships from the Russian Black Sea Fleet have recently arrived in Venezuela, as reported by global news agencies citing the Russian Ministry of Defense

World » Russia | July 3, 2024, Wednesday // 10:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Russian Helicopter with 22 On Board Missing in Kamchatka

A Russian helicopter with 22 people on board, including three crew members, has gone missing in the Kamchatka Peninsula

World » Russia | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 14:07

Kyiv's Invasion of Kursk Region Deemed Legal by NATO's Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that Ukraine's invasion of the Russian Kursk region is legally justified due to Kyiv's right to self-defense

World » Ukraine | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 09:33

Romania Moves to Transfer Patriot Air Defense System to Ukraine

Romania's Ministry of National Defence has introduced a bill in Parliament to facilitate the transfer of a Romanian Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 04:08

Russian Airstrike on Kharkiv Kills Child and Destroys Residential Building

Russian aviation targeted a 12-story apartment building in Kharkiv

World » Ukraine | August 30, 2024, Friday // 23:08

Zelensky Dismisses Ukrainian Air Force Chief Following F-16 Loss

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Mykola Oleschuk, the head of the Ukrainian Air Force

World » Ukraine | August 30, 2024, Friday // 23:02

Will Putin be Arrested in Mongolia?

The Kremlin has downplayed concerns about the possibility of Mongolia arresting President Vladimir Putin during his visit to the country on September 3

World » Russia | August 30, 2024, Friday // 16:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria