Bulgaria Faces Continued High Electricity Prices
Electricity prices in Bulgaria remain the highest in the region as August progresses
Electricity has been cut off across Venezuela, including the capital Caracas, due to what the government described as sabotage, according to Communications Minister Freddy Ñáñez, as reported by the Associated Press. Energy workers are currently addressing the issue, which arose around noon Bulgarian time. In Caracas, authorities have implemented measures to maintain ground transportation.
Ñáñez emphasized that the government would not allow the disruption of the citizens' peaceful lives. In a later video message, he confirmed that the blackout affected all 24 states of Venezuela. He attributed the outage to actions by opponents of President Nicolás Maduro.
The Associated Press notes that Venezuela experienced frequent blackouts in 2019, with the government consistently blaming opposition forces. However, energy experts have pointed to fires damaging power lines and poorly maintained equipment as the likely causes.
A Russian helicopter with 22 people on board, including three crew members, has gone missing in the Kamchatka Peninsula
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that Ukraine's invasion of the Russian Kursk region is legally justified due to Kyiv's right to self-defense
Romania's Ministry of National Defence has introduced a bill in Parliament to facilitate the transfer of a Romanian Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine
Russian aviation targeted a 12-story apartment building in Kharkiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Mykola Oleschuk, the head of the Ukrainian Air Force
The Kremlin has downplayed concerns about the possibility of Mongolia arresting President Vladimir Putin during his visit to the country on September 3
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023