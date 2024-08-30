Nationwide Blackout in Venezuela

Electricity has been cut off across Venezuela, including the capital Caracas, due to what the government described as sabotage, according to Communications Minister Freddy Ñáñez, as reported by the Associated Press. Energy workers are currently addressing the issue, which arose around noon Bulgarian time. In Caracas, authorities have implemented measures to maintain ground transportation.

Ñáñez emphasized that the government would not allow the disruption of the citizens' peaceful lives. In a later video message, he confirmed that the blackout affected all 24 states of Venezuela. He attributed the outage to actions by opponents of President Nicolás Maduro.

The Associated Press notes that Venezuela experienced frequent blackouts in 2019, with the government consistently blaming opposition forces. However, energy experts have pointed to fires damaging power lines and poorly maintained equipment as the likely causes.