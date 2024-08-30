Zelensky Dismisses Ukrainian Air Force Chief Following F-16 Loss

Ukraine Loses F-16 Fighter Jet and Pilot as Russia Intensifies Attacks
Kyiv has confirmed the death of a Ukrainian F-16 pilot, who was killed in air combat on August 26
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Mykola Oleschuk, the head of the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Reuters. The announcement came shortly after the Ukrainian military reported the crash of one of its newly acquired F-16 fighter jets, resulting in the death of the pilot. While Zelensky did not specify the reason for Oleschuk's removal, he emphasized the need to protect personnel and enhance the command structure.
General Kryvonozhok Anatoliy Mykolayovych will assume temporary command of the Ukrainian Air Force. The cause of the F-16 crash remains unclear, with Oleschuk requesting assistance from U.S. partners to investigate the incident. American sources suggest the crash could have been due to either pilot error or mechanical failure.
