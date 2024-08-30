Zelensky Dismisses Ukrainian Air Force Chief Following F-16 Loss

World » UKRAINE | August 30, 2024, Friday // 23:02
Bulgaria: Zelensky Dismisses Ukrainian Air Force Chief Following F-16 Loss

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Mykola Oleschuk, the head of the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Reuters. The announcement came shortly after the Ukrainian military reported the crash of one of its newly acquired F-16 fighter jets, resulting in the death of the pilot. While Zelensky did not specify the reason for Oleschuk's removal, he emphasized the need to protect personnel and enhance the command structure.

General Kryvonozhok Anatoliy Mykolayovych will assume temporary command of the Ukrainian Air Force. The cause of the F-16 crash remains unclear, with Oleschuk requesting assistance from U.S. partners to investigate the incident. American sources suggest the crash could have been due to either pilot error or mechanical failure.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zelensky, Oleschuk, Air Force, Ukrainian

Related Articles:

Ukraine Loses F-16 Fighter Jet and Pilot as Russia Intensifies Attacks

Kyiv has confirmed the death of a Ukrainian F-16 pilot, who was killed in air combat on August 26

World » Ukraine | August 30, 2024, Friday // 07:26

Ukraine Demands Authorization for Strikes on Russian Military Targets

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is set to request approval from member states to use supplied weapons for deep strikes on military targets within Russia

World » Ukraine | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 12:30

Ukraine Expands Control in Kursk Region; Evacuations Ordered in Donetsk Amid Fierce Fighting

Ukrainian forces have reportedly secured new positions in Russia's Kursk region, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

World » Ukraine | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 10:07

Zelensky to Present War-Ending Plan to Biden, Harris, and Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the ongoing war with Russia will eventually be resolved through dialogue, emphasizing that Ukraine must maintain a strong stance

World » Ukraine | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 09:16

Ukraine Successfully Tests First Homegrown Ballistic Missile

Ukraine successfully tested its first domestically produced ballistic missile, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on August 27

World » Ukraine | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 16:19

Ukraine Endures Second Night of Russian Airstrikes, Zelensky Calls for Long-Range Weapons

For the second consecutive night, Ukraine has endured a massive Russian attack, with at least two people reported dead in Kryvyi Rih

World » Ukraine | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 09:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Kyiv's Invasion of Kursk Region Deemed Legal by NATO's Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that Ukraine's invasion of the Russian Kursk region is legally justified due to Kyiv's right to self-defense

World » Ukraine | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 09:33

Romania Moves to Transfer Patriot Air Defense System to Ukraine

Romania's Ministry of National Defence has introduced a bill in Parliament to facilitate the transfer of a Romanian Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 04:08

Russian Airstrike on Kharkiv Kills Child and Destroys Residential Building

Russian aviation targeted a 12-story apartment building in Kharkiv

World » Ukraine | August 30, 2024, Friday // 23:08

Nine Injured in Russian Airstrikes Across Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv Regions

Nine people sustained injuries in a Russian airstrike targeting Ukraine's Sumy region last night

World » Ukraine | August 30, 2024, Friday // 13:18

Ukraine Loses F-16 Fighter Jet and Pilot as Russia Intensifies Attacks

Kyiv has confirmed the death of a Ukrainian F-16 pilot, who was killed in air combat on August 26

World » Ukraine | August 30, 2024, Friday // 07:26

Ukraine Demands Authorization for Strikes on Russian Military Targets

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is set to request approval from member states to use supplied weapons for deep strikes on military targets within Russia

World » Ukraine | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 12:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria