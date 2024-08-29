Rain and Thunderstorms Expected in Eastern Bulgaria This Weekend

Atmospheric pressure will remain steady, close to the monthly average, with no significant changes expected.

In the next 24 hours, Eastern Bulgaria will experience cloudy skies with rain, particularly heavy in the southeastern regions. The rest of the country will enjoy mostly sunny weather, though afternoon cumulus and rain clouds will develop, bringing brief showers and thunderstorms mainly to mountainous areas. A weak wind will blow across most of the country, with a moderate northeasterly wind in Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will range from 27°C to 32°C, with around 27°C expected in Sofia.

Mountain areas will see significant cumulus and rain cloud cover, with showers and thunderstorms more likely in the afternoon. A moderate to strong northeasterly wind will prevail, with maximum temperatures of 19°C at 1200 meters and about 12°C at 2000 meters altitude.

Along the Black Sea coast, rainy weather is expected, with particularly heavy rainfall along the southern coastline. A moderate to strong north-northeast wind will prevail. Maximum temperatures will be between 24°C and 27°C, with sea water temperatures at 26°C-27°C and sea conditions registering a 3-4 point excitement level.

For September 1st and 2nd, the chance of rain decreases on Sunday, bringing more sunshine, while a moderate north wind will affect the eastern half of the country. Maximum temperatures will remain between 27°C and 32°C. Monday will see predominantly sunny conditions, though cloudiness will increase in the afternoon over the eastern and mountainous regions, with possible short-term showers. A light to moderate northerly wind is expected, with a slight rise in temperatures.