"Yes, Bulgaria" Considers Leaving "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" Coalition
The "Yes, Bulgaria" party has suggested a shift away from its current coalition with "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) after their proposal for preliminary elections was rejected. The proposal aimed to organize preliminary elections to determine the candidate lists for the upcoming parliamentary vote, but it was not accepted by the coalition partners.
In response, the National Council of "Yes, Bulgaria" has instructed its Executive Council to engage in further discussions with coalition members. The goal is to replace party quotas with qualitative selection criteria that consider candidates' previous activities, contributions, and recognition.
The deadline for these negotiations is set for September 3rd, Tuesday. Following the talks, "Yes, Bulgaria" will decide on its participation in the elections based on the outcome of these discussions.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgarian Government Allocates Over 100 Million Leva for October Elections
The Bulgarian government has approved a budget of over 100 million leva for the October 27, 2024, parliamentary elections
DPS Demonstrators Clash with Police in Dispute Over Ahmed Dogan's Residences (VIDEO)
Supporters of Ahmed Dogan, honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), clashed with police outside his long-time residence in the Boyana area earlier today.
These are Bulgaria's European Commissioner Candidates (UPATED)
The caretaker cabinet of Bulgaria has nominated Ekaterina Zaharieva and Julian Popov as the country’s candidates for the position of European Commissioner
Bulgaria Emerging as Major Hub for Illegal Human Trafficking
Batkov highlighted that Bulgaria is becoming a significant hotspot for illegal trafficking operations aimed at Western Europe
Dogan’s Properties Under Scrutiny: Security Dispute and Activist Presence in Sofia
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has responded to two reports regarding potential threats to the security of Ahmed Dogan, the honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS)
GERB Proposes Highway Tolls in Bulgaria as Pre-Election Initiative
GERB has announced a major pre-election promise: the implementation of tolls on highways across Bulgaria