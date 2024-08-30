"Yes, Bulgaria" Considers Leaving "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" Coalition

Politics | August 30, 2024, Friday // 16:36
Bulgaria: "Yes, Bulgaria" Considers Leaving "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" Coalition

The "Yes, Bulgaria" party has suggested a shift away from its current coalition with "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) after their proposal for preliminary elections was rejected. The proposal aimed to organize preliminary elections to determine the candidate lists for the upcoming parliamentary vote, but it was not accepted by the coalition partners.

In response, the National Council of "Yes, Bulgaria" has instructed its Executive Council to engage in further discussions with coalition members. The goal is to replace party quotas with qualitative selection criteria that consider candidates' previous activities, contributions, and recognition.

The deadline for these negotiations is set for September 3rd, Tuesday. Following the talks, "Yes, Bulgaria" will decide on its participation in the elections based on the outcome of these discussions.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: yes, Bulgaria, elections, coalition

Related Articles:

Study Reveals Bulgaria's Lag in Water and Sanitation Investments Compared to Neighbors

|

New Crypto Regulations in Bulgaria

|

Bulgaria to Increase Organic Food Quotas in Public Procurement Annually

|

Tourism Leaders Highlight Urgent Need for Black Sea Highway in Bulgaria

|

Interest Rates on Existing Bulgarian Mortgages Begin to Rise

|

Bulgarian Government Allocates Over 100 Million Leva for October Elections

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Government Allocates Over 100 Million Leva for October Elections

The Bulgarian government has approved a budget of over 100 million leva for the October 27, 2024, parliamentary elections

Politics | August 30, 2024, Friday // 16:30

DPS Demonstrators Clash with Police in Dispute Over Ahmed Dogan's Residences (VIDEO)

Supporters of Ahmed Dogan, honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), clashed with police outside his long-time residence in the Boyana area earlier today.

Politics | August 30, 2024, Friday // 15:17

These are Bulgaria's European Commissioner Candidates (UPATED)

The caretaker cabinet of Bulgaria has nominated Ekaterina Zaharieva and Julian Popov as the country’s candidates for the position of European Commissioner

Politics | August 30, 2024, Friday // 12:06

Bulgaria Emerging as Major Hub for Illegal Human Trafficking

Batkov highlighted that Bulgaria is becoming a significant hotspot for illegal trafficking operations aimed at Western Europe

Politics » Defense | August 30, 2024, Friday // 11:00

Dogan’s Properties Under Scrutiny: Security Dispute and Activist Presence in Sofia

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has responded to two reports regarding potential threats to the security of Ahmed Dogan, the honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS)

Politics | August 30, 2024, Friday // 10:00

GERB Proposes Highway Tolls in Bulgaria as Pre-Election Initiative

GERB has announced a major pre-election promise: the implementation of tolls on highways across Bulgaria

Politics | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 14:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria