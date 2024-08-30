"Yes, Bulgaria" Considers Leaving "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" Coalition

The "Yes, Bulgaria" party has suggested a shift away from its current coalition with "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) after their proposal for preliminary elections was rejected. The proposal aimed to organize preliminary elections to determine the candidate lists for the upcoming parliamentary vote, but it was not accepted by the coalition partners.

In response, the National Council of "Yes, Bulgaria" has instructed its Executive Council to engage in further discussions with coalition members. The goal is to replace party quotas with qualitative selection criteria that consider candidates' previous activities, contributions, and recognition.

The deadline for these negotiations is set for September 3rd, Tuesday. Following the talks, "Yes, Bulgaria" will decide on its participation in the elections based on the outcome of these discussions.