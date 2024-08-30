Bulgarian Government Allocates Over 100 Million Leva for October Elections

The Bulgarian government has approved a budget of over 100 million leva for the October 27, 2024, parliamentary elections. The allocated amount of 100,028,000 leva will cover various election-related expenses, including the preparation and printing of voter rolls, acquisition and production of election papers and materials such as voting envelopes and protocols, and logistical support for regional and municipal administrations.

The funds will also be used to compensate members of district and section election commissions, facilitate voting abroad, and implement security measures to maintain public order. Additionally, the budget includes provisions for an awareness campaign on voting rights and procedures, training for election commission members, and the establishment of video surveillance to monitor the election process. Public schools will also serve as polling stations.

The Council of Ministers will release the necessary funds as the Central Election Commission finalizes contracts for logistics, technical support, and electronic voting equipment. This allocation fulfills the requirements of Article 18 of the Electoral Code. The financing will be sourced from budgetary restructuring or transfers within the central budget for 2024.

Furthermore, the government has assigned the Minister of Innovation and Growth to oversee the organizational and technical preparation of the elections, including coordination with the Central Election Commission regarding election materials. The Minister of the Interior will handle the activities related to security and preparation, while the Minister of Finance is tasked with drafting a tariff for pre-election broadcasts on Bulgarian National Television and Radio.

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works will coordinate the preparation and publication of electoral lists, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs will manage the arrangements for elections abroad. The Minister of Justice is responsible for organizing elections in detention facilities and issuing related legal decrees. The Minister of e-Government will oversee the technical aspects of video surveillance and recording, ensuring all necessary contracts are in place.

The cabinet's decision mandates regular updates to the Prime Minister on the progress of election preparations until the results are announced.