Israel Ends Gaza Operation

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Friday the conclusion of their operations in southern Gaza, which lasted over three months. According to a statement on their Telegram channel, cited by Reuters, the IDF reported the elimination of more than 250 "terrorists" and the destruction of six tunnels utilized by Hamas. Additionally, the IDF confirmed the recovery of six bodies of individuals abducted by Hamas on October 7.

The Israeli military indicated that their forces are preparing for ongoing combat operations in the Gaza Strip.

In a related incident, a humanitarian convoy was struck by an Israeli missile while in the Gaza Strip. The convoy was transporting medical supplies and fuel for a hospital funded by the United Arab Emirates. According to the American Refugee Aid in the Middle East, several local transport company employees were killed in the attack. Israel has claimed that the missile strike was a response to gunmen taking control of a vehicle at the front of the convoy, though direct evidence has not been provided.

Meanwhile, Israel and Hamas have agreed to temporary cease-fires to facilitate polio vaccinations for nearly 640,000 children in the Gaza Strip. The planned breaks in fighting will occur during daylight hours over three days, starting from Sunday, and will cover the central, southern, and northern regions of Gaza. This measure aims to curb the spread of the disease in the region.