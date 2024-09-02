Bulgarian Farmers Lag Behind EU Peers in Income and Agricultural Output

Business » INDUSTRY | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 13:54
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Farmers Lag Behind EU Peers in Income and Agricultural Output @Pixabay

Despite Bulgaria's strong position in cereal production within the European Union, recent Eurostat data reveals significant declines in almost all economic indicators for Bulgarian agriculture compared to the EU average.

In 2021, the gross added value (GVA) of Bulgarian agriculture made up 5% of the country's total GVA. However, by 2022, this had decreased to 4.3%. Eurostat figures show that the growth in Bulgaria's agricultural GVA last year was just 1%, while neighboring Greece saw a 3.1% increase. This is despite Bulgaria producing over 10.3 million tons of wheat, corn, sunflower, barley, and rapeseed in 2022.

The disparity extends to farmers' incomes as well. In 2023, the income index for Bulgarian farmers stood at only 74.5 points, significantly lower than the EU average of 95.9 and Greece's 97.9. For context, the income index is 79 in the Czech Republic, 90.1 in Croatia, and 95.2 in Germany.

In terms of agricultural output, the value of plant production in Greece last year was 3.4%, compared to just 1.3% in Bulgaria. The livestock sector shows a similar trend, with Greece at 1.5% and Bulgaria at 0.6%. Both countries have equal percentages in cattle and pig populations, at 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.

The number of agricultural holdings further highlights the gap. Greece has 530,680 registered farms, compared to Bulgaria's 132,740. This is largely due to the higher activity and support for small and medium-sized farms in Greece. While Bulgaria leads in the number of small farms with a standard production volume of less than 8,000 euros (67.3% compared to Greece's 63.3%), it lags in other areas.

In Greece, 96.9% of farms are family-run, compared to 84.5% in Bulgaria. Women manage 32.2% of registered farms in Greece, while in Bulgaria, the figure is 27.9%.

Bulgarian agriculture, however, shows strengths in rejuvenation and education. In Bulgaria, 9% of farms are managed by individuals under 40, compared to 3.5% in Greece. Additionally, 9% of Bulgarian farm managers have completed agrarian education, whereas in Greece, only 0.7% have received the necessary professional training.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: farmers, EU, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Banking Sector Sees Increased Profit and Asset Growth Through July 2024

By the end of July 2024, Bulgarian banks reported a profit of 2.1 billion leva, marking an increase of 115 million leva compared to the same period in 2023

Business » Finance | September 2, 2024, Monday // 23:00

EU Warns North Macedonia: Corridor 8 Funds for Bulgaria Connection Must Not Be Diverted

The European Union has issued a stern warning to the Macedonian government regarding the allocation of funds for Corridor 8, stressing that these funds must not be redirected to other projects or transport corridors

World » Southeast Europe | September 2, 2024, Monday // 12:04

Bulgarians Rank Third in Europe for Gold Purchases Amid Record Prices

The recent record high in gold prices has sparked discussions among financial analysts about its implications for the economy

Business » Finance | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 10:00

40% of Bulgarian Work Permit Holders Leave for Other EU Countries

Approximately 40% of individuals who receive a work permit in Bulgaria do not remain in the country to fulfill their employment

Business | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 18:08

Food Dominates Budget for Bulgarian Travelers Both Domestically and Abroad

According to data from the National Statistical Institute, food represents the largest share of expenses for Bulgarian tourists

Business » Tourism | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 13:14

New Survey Finds Widespread Energy Drink Consumption Among Bulgarian Youth

A recent nationally representative study reveals that half of the children in Bulgaria aged 7 to 18 have consumed energy drinks

Society | August 30, 2024, Friday // 13:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

Record-Breaking Heat and Drought Impact Bulgarian Agriculture

Bulgaria recently endured an exceptionally hot and dry period

Business » Industry | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 09:23

Bulgaria's Ice Cream Production Plummets by 60% Over Six Years

The ice cream industry in Bulgaria is facing a significant decline, with production dropping between 60 and 70% over the past six years

Business » Industry | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 11:02

Bulgaria's Cigarette Excise Tax: Lowest in the EU

Bulgaria has the lowest excise tax on cigarettes in the European Union

Business » Industry | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 08:55

Data Privacy and Security: A Growing Concern

Our personal data has become a valuable commodity in the digital age, and the need for robust data privacy and security measures has never been more pressing.

Business » Industry | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 10:19

Bulgarian Vegetable Prices Surge 15% Amid Extreme Heat

The price of Bulgarian vegetables has risen by nearly 15% compared to the same time last year

Business » Industry | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 08:42

Bulgaria Sees Decline in Milk and Butter Production, but Export Growth

In the first half of 2024, Bulgaria processed 500,000 tons of milk

Business » Industry | August 4, 2024, Sunday // 08:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria