Record-Breaking Heat and Drought Impact Bulgarian Agriculture
Bulgaria recently endured an exceptionally hot and dry period, according to the latest JRC MARS Bulletin from the European Commission's Joint Research Center, which monitors crops across Europe. The report indicates that temperatures during this period exceeded normal levels by 2-3°C, marking the hottest conditions since 1975. The most extreme heat occurred in mid-July and mid-August, with daytime temperatures peaking at 36-41°C.
Rainfall during this time was significantly below average, amounting to only half of the expected norm. Notable precipitation was limited to around July 20. The period is recorded as the driest in the MARS system, based on the climatic water balance, an indicator of drought conditions.
The persistent dry spell and extended periods without rain led to a rapid decline in soil moisture levels. Summer crops experienced severe water and heat stress during the crucial grain filling stage, with some areas suffering additional damage from fires. As a result, forecasts for grain corn and sunflower yields have been downgraded, now aligning closely with last year's disappointing outcomes.
The winter crop harvest has concluded, with preliminary reports indicating good yields for autumn crops, though canola yields are slightly below average.
