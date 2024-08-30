Eurovision Host City Has Been Revealed

Basel has been selected to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2025, winning out over Geneva for the honor of staging the 69th edition of the event, according to AFP. The choice follows Swiss singer Nemo's victory in 2024, which granted Switzerland the right to host the next contest on May 17.

Situated on the Rhine River, near the borders of France and Germany, Basel has been endorsed by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). Eurovision CEO Martin Osterdahl expressed excitement about the decision, noting that it’s fitting for Eurovision to return to Switzerland, where the contest first began in Lugano in 1956, nearly 70 years ago.

Since its inception in the 1950s, Eurovision has evolved into a major annual event known for its vibrant and light-hearted atmosphere. Hosting the contest draws global attention to the host city, with this year's edition in Malmö, Sweden attracting 163 million viewers worldwide, where Nemo secured his win with the deeply personal song "The Code."

Hosting Eurovision is also a significant boost for local tourism and hospitality industries, as it attracts fans, artists, and delegations from various countries. The 2025 event will take place at St. Jakobshalle, located in the Münchenstein district on the outskirts of Basel. Opened in 1976, the venue is recognized as Switzerland’s premier multi-purpose hall, accommodating up to 12,000 spectators.

St. Jakobshalle is known for hosting the annual Swiss Indoors men's tennis tournament, where Roger Federer has claimed victory 10 times. The venue has also hosted world and European handball championships, the World Curling Championships, and matches during the 1998 Ice Hockey World Championships. Later this year, it is scheduled to host performances by Canadian singer Bryan Adams and an event from the PDC European Darts Tour.

