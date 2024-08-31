Nine Injured in Russian Airstrikes Across Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv Regions

Nine people sustained injuries in a Russian airstrike targeting Ukraine's Sumy region last night. The attack on a factory in Sumy resulted in one fatality, a woman who later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. Fires erupted from the strike, prompting local authorities to advise residents to remain indoors and close their windows. In addition to Sumy, airstrikes were reported in Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

An industrial facility in Poltava was also struck, but there were no reported injuries from that attack. Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down 12 of the 18 drones deployed by Russian forces across five Ukrainian regions. An Iskander-M missile was also launched during this series of attacks.

In a separate incident, Ukraine has confirmed the loss of one of its F-16 fighter jets, which was received from Western allies earlier this month. The aircraft crashed while on a mission to intercept a Russian missile attack, and the pilot was killed. Ukrainian Armed Forces are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Explosions were reported in at least three Ukrainian regions last night. Meanwhile, the governor of Russia's Bryansk region claimed that eight Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed.

In the broader context of international responses, European Union foreign ministers did not reach a consensus on lifting restrictions related to European weapons strikes against Russia. Additionally, discussions failed regarding the unfreezing of 6 billion euros in Russian assets intended for military aid to Ukraine.