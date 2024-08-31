Nine Injured in Russian Airstrikes Across Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv Regions

World » UKRAINE | August 30, 2024, Friday // 13:18
Bulgaria: Nine Injured in Russian Airstrikes Across Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv Regions

Nine people sustained injuries in a Russian airstrike targeting Ukraine's Sumy region last night. The attack on a factory in Sumy resulted in one fatality, a woman who later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. Fires erupted from the strike, prompting local authorities to advise residents to remain indoors and close their windows. In addition to Sumy, airstrikes were reported in Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

An industrial facility in Poltava was also struck, but there were no reported injuries from that attack. Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down 12 of the 18 drones deployed by Russian forces across five Ukrainian regions. An Iskander-M missile was also launched during this series of attacks.

In a separate incident, Ukraine has confirmed the loss of one of its F-16 fighter jets, which was received from Western allies earlier this month. The aircraft crashed while on a mission to intercept a Russian missile attack, and the pilot was killed. Ukrainian Armed Forces are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Explosions were reported in at least three Ukrainian regions last night. Meanwhile, the governor of Russia's Bryansk region claimed that eight Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed.

In the broader context of international responses, European Union foreign ministers did not reach a consensus on lifting restrictions related to European weapons strikes against Russia. Additionally, discussions failed regarding the unfreezing of 6 billion euros in Russian assets intended for military aid to Ukraine.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russian, sumy

Related Articles:

Russian Helicopter with 22 On Board Missing in Kamchatka

A Russian helicopter with 22 people on board, including three crew members, has gone missing in the Kamchatka Peninsula

World » Russia | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 14:00

Kyiv's Invasion of Kursk Region Deemed Legal by NATO's Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that Ukraine's invasion of the Russian Kursk region is legally justified due to Kyiv's right to self-defense

World » Ukraine | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 09:33

Russian Airstrike on Kharkiv Kills Child and Destroys Residential Building

Russian aviation targeted a 12-story apartment building in Kharkiv

World » Ukraine | August 30, 2024, Friday // 23:08

Woman Arrested in Sofia for Burning Russian Flag in Protest

A young woman was arrested in Sofia after setting fire to the Russian flag on Thursday afternoon

Society » Incidents | August 30, 2024, Friday // 11:41

Ukraine Loses F-16 Fighter Jet and Pilot as Russia Intensifies Attacks

Kyiv has confirmed the death of a Ukrainian F-16 pilot, who was killed in air combat on August 26

World » Ukraine | August 30, 2024, Friday // 07:26

Josep Borrell Demands Removal of Limits on Ukraine's Strikes in Russia

Josep Borrell, the head of European diplomacy, has urged Ukraine’s allies to remove restrictions on the use of weapons provided to Kyiv for attacks on Russian targets

World » EU | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 16:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Kyiv's Invasion of Kursk Region Deemed Legal by NATO's Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that Ukraine's invasion of the Russian Kursk region is legally justified due to Kyiv's right to self-defense

World » Ukraine | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 09:33

Romania Moves to Transfer Patriot Air Defense System to Ukraine

Romania's Ministry of National Defence has introduced a bill in Parliament to facilitate the transfer of a Romanian Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 04:08

Russian Airstrike on Kharkiv Kills Child and Destroys Residential Building

Russian aviation targeted a 12-story apartment building in Kharkiv

World » Ukraine | August 30, 2024, Friday // 23:08

Zelensky Dismisses Ukrainian Air Force Chief Following F-16 Loss

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Mykola Oleschuk, the head of the Ukrainian Air Force

World » Ukraine | August 30, 2024, Friday // 23:02

Ukraine Loses F-16 Fighter Jet and Pilot as Russia Intensifies Attacks

Kyiv has confirmed the death of a Ukrainian F-16 pilot, who was killed in air combat on August 26

World » Ukraine | August 30, 2024, Friday // 07:26

Ukraine Demands Authorization for Strikes on Russian Military Targets

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is set to request approval from member states to use supplied weapons for deep strikes on military targets within Russia

World » Ukraine | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 12:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria