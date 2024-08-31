40% of Bulgarian Work Permit Holders Leave for Other EU Countries

Approximately 40% of individuals who receive a work permit in Bulgaria do not remain in the country to fulfill their employment. This statistic, cited by employers and based on Ministry of the Interior data, highlights a persistent issue that has been troubling businesses for several years.

The problem came to light notably after the disappearance of seasonal workers from Sunny Beach. This situation has prompted discussions about implementing measures to better regulate the hiring of labor from third countries. Employers are calling for improved oversight and regulation from the state to address the issue.

Workers who obtain work visas in Bulgaria often use these permits to move to other EU countries. Although the visa allows for travel within the EU, the work permit is valid only for the issuing country, which causes complications for both employees and employers.

Maria Mincheva, Deputy President of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce, explains that this issue affects both the labor market and the member countries. She provides a comparison of labor market changes over the past decade to illustrate the scope of the problem.