Food Dominates Budget for Bulgarian Travelers Both Domestically and Abroad

According to data from the National Statistical Institute, food represents the largest share of expenses for Bulgarian tourists, both domestically and internationally. For trips within Bulgaria, more than 40% of the travel budget is allocated to food, while this figure is 34.3% for travel abroad. This information covers the months of April, May, and June 2024, a period marked by numerous holidays.

Accommodation is the second largest expense for domestic travel, while transport takes this spot for international trips. Bulgarians spend the least on secondary necessities, with about 9% of their budget going towards these items domestically, and on accommodation when traveling abroad.

On average, Bulgarians spend 292.20 leva per person for domestic travel and 846.41 leva for trips abroad, showing little change from the previous year.

Data also indicates that a significant majority of Bulgarian tourists prefer to arrange their trips independently. Specifically, 84.3% of personal trips are self-organized, with only 15% opting for travel agencies. Within Bulgaria, fewer than 10% of travelers use tour operators, whereas 35% do so abroad.

The survey highlights a generational divide in travel preferences. Young Bulgarians, particularly those aged 15 to 24, travel abroad significantly more than older adults, with this age group comprising 28.1% of international travelers. Conversely, older individuals, particularly those 65 and over, travel domestically the most, making up 77.2% of this group.