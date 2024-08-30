These are Bulgaria's European Commissioner Candidates (UPATED)

Bulgaria's Iliana Ivanova to Depart European Commission After One Year
Bulgarian European Commissioner Iliana Ivanova announced today on her Facebook profile that she will be leaving the European Commission
The caretaker cabinet of Bulgaria has nominated Ekaterina Zaharieva and Julian Popov as the country’s candidates for the position of European Commissioner. The decision was made during a meeting of the caretaker government held today.
The nominations will be submitted to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, who will decide which candidate to appoint. The selected nominee will then be assigned a portfolio and will appear before the European Parliament for a hearing.
It is anticipated that von der Leyen might lean towards Zaharieva due to considerations of gender balance within the European Commission. Zaharieva, representing GERB, has a distinguished background, having served as a national representative, deputy prime minister in three different cabinets, and as minister of foreign affairs, justice, and regional development.
On the other hand, Julian Popov, nominated by "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), has a background in journalism and served as Minister of Environment and Water in both the interim government of Marin Raykov and the regular government of Nikolai Denkov.
Additionally, the Cabinet has designated Acting Minister of Innovation Rosen Karadimov to oversee the preparations for the upcoming elections.
Who is Ekaterina Zaharieva
Ekaterina Spasova Gecheva-Zaharieva is a Bulgarian lawyer who completed her education at the "Bertolt Brecht" Language High School in Pazardzhik, where she studied German, and earned a master's degree in law from "Paisii Hilendarski" University in Plovdiv. She has held several significant positions across three of Boyko Borissov's administrations, serving as Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Minister of Justice, Deputy Prime Minister for Justice Reform, and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Additionally, Zaharieva was the chief secretary and chief of staff to President Rosen Plevneliev.
Zaharieva also played a role in two caretaker governments. In Marin Raykov's government, she served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development and Public Works by virtue of her position. In Georgi Bliznashki's administration, she was the acting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Policy and held roles as acting Minister of Regional Development and acting Minister of Investment Planning.
Who is Julian Popov
Julian Popov is an accomplished academic and environmental policy expert. He graduated in "Bulgarian Philology" from Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" and is a founding member of New Bulgarian University, where he has served as the first executive director since 1991 and continues to be a member of the university's board of trustees. Prior to his university roles, Popov was the director of the "Angel Karaliychev" Literary Museum and an editor for the "Fakel" magazine.
Popov has held the position of Minister of Environment and Water twice, first under Marin Raykov and later in Nikolai Denkov's government. He is also involved in various international and advisory roles, including membership in the European Council on Foreign Relations and the advisory board of Climate KIC. Additionally, he serves as a senior advisor to the European Climate Foundation and is the chairman of the Institute for Building Efficiency in Europe.
