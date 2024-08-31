Study Reveals Bulgaria's Lag in Water and Sanitation Investments Compared to Neighbors

Society | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 12:03
Bulgaria: Study Reveals Bulgaria's Lag in Water and Sanitation Investments Compared to Neighbors

Over the past 15 years, Bulgaria has been a leading nation in investing in water and sanitation infrastructure, according to an analysis from the Institute for Market Economics. The report, featured in their regular weekly newsletter, reveals that Bulgaria’s investment levels are only lower than those of Slovenia and Estonia, due to their significantly smaller populations and land areas.

Despite the significant efforts, Bulgaria's investment in water supply networks is still less than that of neighboring countries such as Greece, Slovakia, and Hungary, which have invested three times more. The Czech Republic’s investment is four and a half times greater than Bulgaria's.

The Institute's analysis, titled "Water Regime - The Failure of State Management," argues that the scarcity of water in Bulgaria cannot be attributed merely to climate change, calling such explanations simplistic. Instead, the analysis emphasizes that the availability of water in homes relies on a complex system of infrastructure that involves technology, capital investment, and ongoing management.

Water in households has become an economic commodity, dependent on human initiative and technological infrastructure rather than natural abundance. The report suggests that the solution to improving water and sanitation infrastructure includes concessioning plumbing activities, employing private investors for professional management, establishing market relations with realistic business plans, and implementing correct pricing strategies.

The analysis argues that a more effective approach to managing water resources involves improving infrastructure, maintenance, and investment, as well as aligning supply and demand through appropriate pricing mechanisms.

