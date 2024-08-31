Bulgaria to Increase Organic Food Quotas in Public Procurement Annually
Bulgaria is set to enhance its support for organic agriculture, as outlined by Minister of Agriculture and Food Dr. Georgi Takhov during an international forum on "Organic Agriculture as a Foundation for Sustainable Farming in the Region" held in Maribor, Slovenia.
Minister Takhov emphasized that the initiatives promoting organic production from previous Rural Development Programs (2007-2013 and 2014-2020) will continue under the new Strategic Plan for 2023-2027. The earlier programs had provided support to young farmers involved in organic farming, and the new plan continues this trend by prioritizing organic production projects for start-up aid.
A key focus for the Bulgarian government is ensuring that organic products are available to children and adolescents in schools. Since 2021, nearly 420,000 children across 3,300 schools and kindergartens have been receiving organic fruits, vegetables, milk, and honey.
To further promote organic foods, various measures are being implemented. Notably, starting in 2024, public procurement for food and catering services will require a minimum of 2% of supplies to be organic. This mandatory percentage will increase by 1% each year, reaching 10% by 2031.
Minister Takhov highlighted that organic farming is crucial for transitioning to sustainable agriculture in Southeast Europe, a region known for its diverse climates and agricultural practices. He noted that organic farming offers a significant opportunity to enhance environmental quality, economic sustainability, and social well-being in the region.
