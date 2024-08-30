New Survey Finds Widespread Energy Drink Consumption Among Bulgarian Youth

A recent nationally representative study reveals that half of the children in Bulgaria aged 7 to 18 have consumed energy drinks. Conducted between June and July 2024 by research agency Blue Point on behalf of Lidl Bulgaria, the study is part of a broader initiative titled #FoodMeaning. This campaign aims to foster a serious public discussion about healthy eating and is supported by the National Association "Practical Dietetics and Integrative Medicine" (NAPDIM), Medical University "Prof. Dr. P. Stoyanov" - Varna, and the National Association "Parents."

The survey, which included 800 children divided into two age groups—7 to 13 years and 14 to 18 years—used both online and in-person methods. It explored various aspects of eating habits, including perceptions of healthy eating, types and frequency of food consumption, school meals, and the relationship between diet and environmental concerns.

When asked about their consumption of specific foods, including energy drinks, half of the children reported having tried an energy drink at least once. Among children aged 7 to 13, 32.5% had consumed energy drinks, while the figure rose to 73% in the 14 to 18 age group. The difference in consumption between boys and girls was minimal, with a slight predominance among boys.

The study also highlighted that 10.8% of older teenagers (14-18 years) drink energy drinks daily, and 21% do so several times a week. This research builds on a previous survey from January, which indicated that 68.4% of Bulgarian parents do not impose limits on their children's diet. Excessive energy drink consumption in children is linked to adverse effects on cardiovascular and nervous systems, mood disturbances, sleep issues, and potential metabolic disorders such as insulin resistance, overweight, and obesity, according to Prof. Dr. Darina Naydenova, president of NAPDIM.

The comprehensive findings from the National Representative Survey on children's eating habits will be released on September 18 as part of the ongoing "Nutrition Meaning" campaign.