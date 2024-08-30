New Survey Finds Widespread Energy Drink Consumption Among Bulgarian Youth

Bulgarian Farmers Lag Behind EU Peers in Income and Agricultural Output
Despite Bulgaria's strong position in cereal production within the European Union
HOT: » In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive
A recent nationally representative study reveals that half of the children in Bulgaria aged 7 to 18 have consumed energy drinks. Conducted between June and July 2024 by research agency Blue Point on behalf of Lidl Bulgaria, the study is part of a broader initiative titled #FoodMeaning. This campaign aims to foster a serious public discussion about healthy eating and is supported by the National Association "Practical Dietetics and Integrative Medicine" (NAPDIM), Medical University "Prof. Dr. P. Stoyanov" - Varna, and the National Association "Parents."
The survey, which included 800 children divided into two age groups—7 to 13 years and 14 to 18 years—used both online and in-person methods. It explored various aspects of eating habits, including perceptions of healthy eating, types and frequency of food consumption, school meals, and the relationship between diet and environmental concerns.
When asked about their consumption of specific foods, including energy drinks, half of the children reported having tried an energy drink at least once. Among children aged 7 to 13, 32.5% had consumed energy drinks, while the figure rose to 73% in the 14 to 18 age group. The difference in consumption between boys and girls was minimal, with a slight predominance among boys.
The study also highlighted that 10.8% of older teenagers (14-18 years) drink energy drinks daily, and 21% do so several times a week. This research builds on a previous survey from January, which indicated that 68.4% of Bulgarian parents do not impose limits on their children's diet. Excessive energy drink consumption in children is linked to adverse effects on cardiovascular and nervous systems, mood disturbances, sleep issues, and potential metabolic disorders such as insulin resistance, overweight, and obesity, according to Prof. Dr. Darina Naydenova, president of NAPDIM.
The comprehensive findings from the National Representative Survey on children's eating habits will be released on September 18 as part of the ongoing "Nutrition Meaning" campaign.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Over the past 15 years, Bulgaria has been a leading nation in investing in water and sanitation infrastructure
Bulgaria is set to enhance its support for organic agriculture
Atmospheric pressure will remain steady, close to the monthly average, with no significant changes expected
A fourth case of West Nile fever has been confirmed in Bulgaria, with the latest diagnosis reported in a patient from Sofia
A young woman was arrested in Sofia after setting fire to the Russian flag on Thursday afternoon
A 16-year-old boy who was seriously injured in an electric scooter accident in Pleven has died
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023