Dogan’s Properties Under Scrutiny: Security Dispute and Activist Presence in Sofia

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has responded to two reports regarding potential threats to the security of Ahmed Dogan, the honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS). The reports came from locations in the Boyana district of Sofia and from Rosenets Park, and were made by DPS activists via the 112 emergency number.

Patrols were dispatched to the areas to ensure public safety and prevent any unlawful activities. An on-site inspection revealed that the situation was a civil-legal dispute unrelated to the Ministry's direct involvement. The findings from this inspection will be forwarded to the prosecutor's office.

Supporters of Dogan continue to gather outside his residence in the Boyana district, aiming to prevent any removal of property. Timur Halilov, a representative of the DPS, has raised concerns about unidentified security personnel present in the building since yesterday afternoon.

Police teams visited the Boyana residence last night, but the situation behind the fence remains unclear. Halilov criticized the ongoing situation as a form of "gross self-government," stating that the nature of the individuals involved and their motives are unknown. He claimed that the security company, allegedly involved, should not be removing long-term employees from the premises.

Halilov emphasized that the DPS has not received formal documents regarding the ownership of the properties and that Dogan has been residing there for 20 years. The party chairman was not given prior notice to vacate the premises.

He expressed the intention of the supporters to remain at the location indefinitely and noted that they have not had any direct communication with Dogan about the situation. The DPS has requested police permission to enter Dogan's residence to clarify the matter.