A young woman was arrested in Sofia after setting fire to the Russian flag on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred on Shipka Street, outside the Russian Cultural and Information Center.

The act was captured on video by the "BOEC" civil movement, which showed the woman, identified as Alexandra Rumenova Mileva, being placed into a patrol car and taken to the First District Police Station. The video notes that Mileva had recently returned from Donbas, where she witnessed the conflict firsthand. She set fire to the flag as a protest against "Putin's atrocities in Ukraine."

According to representatives of "BOEC," after the flag burning, two patrol cars arrived at the scene. The video depicts Mileva being pushed, shoved, and verbally insulted by the police. As she was being taken away, she chanted "Glory to Ukraine" and "Glory to Donetsk."

Mileva, who had traveled to Donbas to film a movie, returned to Bulgaria a few days ago. She was scheduled to meet with representatives of "BOEC" on Friday.