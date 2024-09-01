Bulgaria Emerging as Major Hub for Illegal Human Trafficking

Politics » DEFENSE | August 30, 2024, Friday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Emerging as Major Hub for Illegal Human Trafficking @Wikimedia Commons

Todor Batkov, owner of a worker import agency, discussed the growing issue of illegal human trafficking through Bulgaria in an appearance on Nova TV. Batkov highlighted that Bulgaria is becoming a significant hotspot for illegal trafficking operations aimed at Western Europe.

Batkov detailed how these trafficking networks operate, explaining that even businesses unrelated to labor importation, such as market vendors selling vegetables, can begin importing workers as a secondary activity. He described the process, stating that Bulgarian employers are involved in providing permits to workers from third countries. These workers then obtain Schengen visas, which serve as residence permits, and often disappear into Western Europe.

He pointed out that official data indicates over 40% of workers from third countries in Bulgaria are involved in these trafficking rings. Batkov also noted that the problem stems from a lack of regulation, with few licensed companies in the market handling these issues. "We are largely left to self-regulate and monitor ourselves," he said.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, migrants, Batkov, trafficking

Related Articles:

Bulgarians Opt for Expensive Quick Loans Over Credit Cards Despite Better Rates

In Bulgaria, there has been a significant rise in the use of quick loans, a trend driven by several factors

Business » Finance | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Pension System Faces Financial Strain Amid Demographic Shifts

The reliance of Bulgaria's State Social Insurance (SSI) on the state budget is set to continue growing

Society | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Record-Breaking Heat and Drought Impact Bulgarian Agriculture

Bulgaria recently endured an exceptionally hot and dry period

Business » Industry | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

40% of Bulgarian Work Permit Holders Leave for Other EU Countries

Approximately 40% of individuals who receive a work permit in Bulgaria do not remain in the country to fulfill their employment

Business | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Study Reveals Bulgaria's Lag in Water and Sanitation Investments Compared to Neighbors

Over the past 15 years, Bulgaria has been a leading nation in investing in water and sanitation infrastructure

Society | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 12:03

New Crypto Regulations in Bulgaria

The Ministry of Finance in Bulgaria has introduced a draft Law on Cryptoasset Markets aimed at regulating the trading of crypto-assets

Business » Finance | August 31, 2024, Saturday // 11:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Frontex Team to Stay Until Year-End as Migrant Pressure on Bulgaria-Turkey Border Falls by 70%

Migratory pressure along the Bulgarian-Turkish border has dropped by 70% compared to the previous year

Politics » Defense | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 13:09

Bulgaria's Border Police Announces Recruitment for 400 New Positions

The Main Directorate "Border Police" has announced a recruitment drive for 400 new employees

Politics » Defense | August 26, 2024, Monday // 17:05

Zelensky's Advisor Urges Bulgaria: Supply Weapons to Avoid Troop Deployment

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the President of Ukraine, has urged Bulgaria to provide more weapons to avoid sending troops

Politics » Defense | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 13:33

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Announces Priority for Air and Rail Transport of Military Aid to Ukraine

During a parliamentary session on Friday, caretaker Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov emphasized that Bulgaria is prioritizing air and rail transport for the military aid being sent to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | August 16, 2024, Friday // 16:30

Bulgaria Expands Military Capabilities with Stryker Ammunition and German IRIS-T SLM System

Bulgaria has approved significant defense acquisitions, including ammunition for Stryker combat vehicles and a German air defense system, following a parliamentary vote

Politics » Defense | August 9, 2024, Friday // 08:08

Bulgaria Ratifies Defense Deals with Romania and Turkey

Bulgarian lawmakers have ratified two key memorandums of understanding with Romania and Turkey, focusing on regional military cooperation

Politics » Defense | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 19:49
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria