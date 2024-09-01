Bulgaria Emerging as Major Hub for Illegal Human Trafficking

Bulgarians Opt for Expensive Quick Loans Over Credit Cards Despite Better Rates
In Bulgaria, there has been a significant rise in the use of quick loans, a trend driven by several factors
Todor Batkov, owner of a worker import agency, discussed the growing issue of illegal human trafficking through Bulgaria in an appearance on Nova TV. Batkov highlighted that Bulgaria is becoming a significant hotspot for illegal trafficking operations aimed at Western Europe.
Batkov detailed how these trafficking networks operate, explaining that even businesses unrelated to labor importation, such as market vendors selling vegetables, can begin importing workers as a secondary activity. He described the process, stating that Bulgarian employers are involved in providing permits to workers from third countries. These workers then obtain Schengen visas, which serve as residence permits, and often disappear into Western Europe.
He pointed out that official data indicates over 40% of workers from third countries in Bulgaria are involved in these trafficking rings. Batkov also noted that the problem stems from a lack of regulation, with few licensed companies in the market handling these issues. "We are largely left to self-regulate and monitor ourselves," he said.
