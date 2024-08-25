Serbia to Acquire 12 French Rafale Jets for €2.7 Billion

French Authorities Arrest Telegram CEO Pavel Durov at Paris Airport
Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messaging app, was detained by French authorities at an airport near Paris
HOT: » In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive
Serbia is purchasing 12 new Rafale fighter jets from France in a deal valued at 2.7 billion euros. The announcement was made during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Belgrade. These French jets will replace the Serbian Air Force's outdated fleet of Russian MiGs.
Following a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Macron referred to the purchase as a "strategic shift" when asked about Serbia's close relations with Russia.
Regarding the preliminary charges filed in France against Telegram chief Pavel Durov, Macron stated he was unaware of Durov's arrival in France before his unexpected arrest over the weekend and had not planned any meeting with him.
"France is a nation that safeguards freedom of expression and values innovation and entrepreneurship. However, we also uphold the separation of powers, with our laws and the rule of law overseen by independent judges. As for me, I was completely unaware of Mr. Durov's arrival in France, which is entirely normal, as I am not informed about the movements of individuals from around the world, whether they hold French citizenship or not," Macron explained.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A Romanian court has decided to place Andrew Tate under house arrest, as confirmed by his representative late last night
In the past 24 hours, Greece has experienced the outbreak of over 20 new fires, despite a recent drop in temperatures
In the town of Sanski Most, Northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina, a tragic shooting at a high school resulted in the deaths of three people on Wednesday morning
Early this morning, Romanian police conducted new raids at the home of Andrew Tate, a controversial internet influencer currently awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group to exploit women
Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic announced that the Serbian police shot and killed Senad Ramovic-Becan, a convicted terrorist, near Novi Pazar
Greece has initiated its monkeypox vaccination campaign as of July 22
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023