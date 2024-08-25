Serbia to Acquire 12 French Rafale Jets for €2.7 Billion

Serbia is purchasing 12 new Rafale fighter jets from France in a deal valued at 2.7 billion euros. The announcement was made during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Belgrade. These French jets will replace the Serbian Air Force's outdated fleet of Russian MiGs.

Following a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Macron referred to the purchase as a "strategic shift" when asked about Serbia's close relations with Russia.

Regarding the preliminary charges filed in France against Telegram chief Pavel Durov, Macron stated he was unaware of Durov's arrival in France before his unexpected arrest over the weekend and had not planned any meeting with him.

"France is a nation that safeguards freedom of expression and values innovation and entrepreneurship. However, we also uphold the separation of powers, with our laws and the rule of law overseen by independent judges. As for me, I was completely unaware of Mr. Durov's arrival in France, which is entirely normal, as I am not informed about the movements of individuals from around the world, whether they hold French citizenship or not," Macron explained.